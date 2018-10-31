On Tuesday, Cal men’s basketball defeated Cal State East Bay by a final score of 82-62. Freshman shooting guard Matt Bradley led the way for the Golden Bears with 18 points and 5 rebounds on 6-10 shooting from the field while junior point guard Paris Austin and sophomore small forward Justice Sueing both chipped in 15 points.

“I saw some good things”, Cal head coach Wyking Jones said after the game. “I felt like, and what I told the guys throughout course of the game, when we moved the ball around and made the defense work, we got really good looks. We got in the lane penetration to dump offs, penetration to lobs. When we moved the ball and made the defense work, I think far too many times we came down and one dribble hand off into a shot. One pass shot. I think we played too much one on one basketball and we definitely moving forward we need to play more team basketball. When we did that, we looked really good. I was happy with our execution.

“It was good to see Matt Bradley, I felt like he played well through the course of the game, he gave us something. Especially on the offensive end. I thought he was solid on defense and it was good to see Cobi be able to play and first and foremost and then come in and hit a couple shots. We’ve got some room for improvement, I like our talent level out there and defensively I’ll look at the film and that will tell me a little bit more once I look at the film as far as our defense is concerned.”

For Matt Bradley, he did not shy away from the moment of his first game in a Golden Bears uniform. He did a really good job of attacking the rim, getting to the foul line, and playing his game.

“Tonight, I knew in order to play good my first game I just had to be really aggressive and not really think about messing up or getting a bucket or whatever it was”, Bradley said. “So, I knew I just had to get to the rim and just play hard. Getting rebounds, whatever it was, just make sure I get to the foul line and feel comfortable.”

As far as Paris Austin is concerned, he overall felt good out there in his first game at Cal. To go along with his 15 points, he dished out eight assists and got one steal while only turning the ball over three times.

“I thought we did good by getting the win”, Austin said. “Obviously we didn’t win the way we wanted to, we got a couple of things that we need to work on, but we got the job done. I felt like as a team, we need to get better in transition defense, obviously offensive rebounding, and then just being patient on offense. We took a lot of rushed shots tonight. I think everybody was just excited just to get out there and play so they wanted to just try everything on the first try. But it’s definitely something we have to work on and we’re gonna go look at the film.”

One of the encouraging things for Cal in this game was the performance of freshman Jacobi Gordon, who is coming back from a serious Achilles injury. Wyking Jones was pleased from the performance of his freshman and his ability to log 14 minutes.

“I would say he’s probably at 85 percent,” Jones said of Gordon. “Hopefully getting better with time. We’re watching his Achilles closely and pulling him out of practice when we need to. So, keeping him healthy is the most important thing.

“I expect him to help us at the 3 and I do wanna play him at the 4 a little bit throughout the course of the year as well. He’s a good rebounder. He’s got a good, big body. I’ll use him at the 4 some as well.”

In addition to Gordon and Bradley, freshmen Andre Kelly and Connor Vanover had solid outings in their first games. Kelly finished with 11 points, 7 rebounds, and 1 block while Vanover finished with 3 points and 3 rebounds.

“I thought they were solid as well”, Jones said of Kelly and Vanover. “I thought they were solid as well. There was a couple of times where Connor didn’t get back on defense and they made us pay, but I thought they were solid. I didn’t feel like they were nervous and for freshmen that’s a big step. I felt like Andre was very comfortable out there, I felt like Connor was comfortable out there. And so, I was happy with the fact that I didn’t see any fear in their eyes. I felt like they were there to compete. ”

While Cal won this game, it’s clear that they have a lot of things to work on. Cal State East Bay got way too many clean looks at the basket and Cal didn’t do a good job of taking care of the basketball, turning the ball over 13 times. Jones felt a major source of the team’s struggles was them being overly eager to show off their individual skills as opposed to playing team basketball.

“They want to show their game”, Jones said. “You want to show the crowd that you’re good. But, playing team basketball is more important than that. It was constant reminders to make the defense work and run our offense. And when we did that, we got good things almost every time.”

As far as what Cal can take away from this game, Wyking Jones admitted it’s a bit tough to get a feel for where they are at given their opponent was a Division II school. The hope is to get the blowout win and when that doesn’t happen, people can start to get tense and not play up to their maximal level.

“Yeah, it’s tough because you’re just, you want the blowout,” Jones said. “If I’m being honest, you want the blowout. When the blowout’s not there, everybody’s tight. Everybody’s tight. So, it’s a little bit harder to judge. If we were playing division one competition, we’d be happy right now. And so, it’s a little harder to judge.”

Up next for Cal is their trip to China, where they will face Yale on November 9th. Wyking Jones said he is looking forward to the trip and the opportunity for his players to see another culture:

“I’m very excited about China. I just think that culturally, to be able to go over there and play a game and experience, we’re there for eight days. And so, we’ll have a lot of time to soak in the culture and see some things and meet some people. I’m really excited about China. I think it’s a great event. The guys are excited about going over.”