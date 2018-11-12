Cal DE Luc Bequette Wins Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week
For his play in Cal's 15-14 win over USC, defensive end Luc Bequette won Pac-12 defensive player of the week. This is Bequette's first player of the week award, the second by a Cal player this year after Evan Weaver won it two weeks ago.
In the win, Bequette had eight tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, and the forced fumble that arguably changed the timbre of the game late in the first half.
"The good thing about our defense, and our team as a whole is that we're real resilient," Bequette said after the win Saturday, "we really came out in the second half with a lot more energy, a lot more focus, and took it to them."
Bequette matched up on both sides of the line, getting a solid matchup against Jalen McKenzie of USC, in for injured right tackle Chuma Edoga, getting a sack getting through him, then getting one off left tackle. The two sacks are the most Bequette's had in a game, and doubled his total to four for the year. Bequette also made the PFF National Team for his efforts.
The highest-graded players from Cal's win over USC pic.twitter.com/w17Xb4vC6o— PFF College (@PFF_College) November 12, 2018
Bequette is tied for fourth on the team in tackles, 36 total, along with 5.5 TFLs (fourth on the team), and is also tied for the team lead in sacks with 4 (tied with Jordan Kunaszyk). Bequette also made a hit on Aca'Cedric Ware to make sure the safety that sparked the Cal scoring stayed that way, as Ware tried to get out of the endzone.
"Inflict pain and punishment on every play," Bequette said post-game, "that's kind of the motto,"