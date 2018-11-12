For his play in Cal's 15-14 win over USC, defensive end Luc Bequette won Pac-12 defensive player of the week. This is Bequette's first player of the week award, the second by a Cal player this year after Evan Weaver won it two weeks ago.

In the win, Bequette had eight tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, and the forced fumble that arguably changed the timbre of the game late in the first half.

"The good thing about our defense, and our team as a whole is that we're real resilient," Bequette said after the win Saturday, "we really came out in the second half with a lot more energy, a lot more focus, and took it to them."

Bequette matched up on both sides of the line, getting a solid matchup against Jalen McKenzie of USC, in for injured right tackle Chuma Edoga, getting a sack getting through him, then getting one off left tackle. The two sacks are the most Bequette's had in a game, and doubled his total to four for the year. Bequette also made the PFF National Team for his efforts.



