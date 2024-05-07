Cal continues roster additions with Missouri DE transfer Serigne Tounkara
Cal continues addressing its roster needs as it landed its ninth transfer addition of the spring Tuesday with the commitment of defensive end Serigne Tounkara, from Missouri.
Tounkara was a three-star prospect out of high school in League City, Texas, and did not see any action last year for the Tigers while redshirting. The 6-foot-2, 235-pound edge will have four years of eligibility to develop and contribute for the Bears.
Tounkara is the second defensive line transfer pickup this spring for Cal, following DT T.J. Bollers from Wisconsin.
While Tounkara doesn't have any college snaps under his belt yet, check out his high school highlights here:
Here's the full list of Cal's spring transfer additions:
– ILB Liam Johnson (Princeton | March 22)
– OL Braden Miller (Michigan State | April 21)
– TE Corey Dyches (Maryland | April 25)
– DL TJ Bollers (Wisconsin | April 25)
– DB Jasiah Wagoner (Oklahoma | April 27)
– DB Ryan Yaites (LSU | April 29)
– OLB Deamontae Diggs (Youngstown State | April 30)
– WR Kyion Grayes (Ohio State | May 5)
– DL Serigne Tounkara (Missouri | May 7)