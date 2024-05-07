Cal continues addressing its roster needs as it landed its ninth transfer addition of the spring Tuesday with the commitment of defensive end Serigne Tounkara, from Missouri.

Tounkara was a three-star prospect out of high school in League City, Texas, and did not see any action last year for the Tigers while redshirting. The 6-foot-2, 235-pound edge will have four years of eligibility to develop and contribute for the Bears.