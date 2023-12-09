Cal jumped out to an early lead in what looked like it would be another victory for the Bears. However, the 12-point advantage was quickly worked down to single digits by the end of the first half before Butler took full control in the second half.

Eventually, a big 3-pointer late from guard Jalen Cone helped the Bears tie the game at 73 to force overtime. Cone again came up with a response in the first overtime period hitting back-to-back 3-pointers to add another five minutes onto the game.

In the second overtime period, however, the Bears seemed to run out of gas as the Bulldogs used a 14-2 run to put Cal away at Hinkle Fieldhouse, 97-90.

"I was proud of our guys for fighting back, for battling," Cal head coach Mark Madsen said in his postgame press conference. "We needed to get more defensive stops late in the game. Give a lot of credit to Butler, they made the plays when they had to. They made the key plays, they made the key stops and they had the key scores in situations that impacted the game."

Cone finished the game with 23 points thanks to seven made 3-pointers to go with 4 assists in 45 minutes of action. The Bears (3-6) had four players play at least 40 minutes in Saturday's road contest led by Keonte Kennedy, who played 49 minutes in the loss.

Kennedy, who only made his Cal debut last week after returning from injury, finished with 20 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists.

Big man Fardaws Aimaq led the way with a game-high 24 points and 16 rebounds in his sixth double-double performance of the season for Cal. Jaylon Tyson missed several minutes with an injury and was held scoreless in the first half but bounced back with 14 points in the second to help keep the Bears afloat.

He finished with 16 points, 5 rebounds and a game-high 7 assists in 40 minutes of action.

"I'm proud of our players," Madsen said. "I told them in the locker room I was proud of them for how hard they fought, how they battled the entire time and also reiterated, 'Hey, we have to get better, we have to improve. We have to start making the plays late ballgame that will allow us to win a game on the road like this against a great opponent in Butler.'"

Even with guard Jalen Celestine, who returned to the floor for the first time in nearly a month, back in the lineup the Bears relied mostly on their starters with freshman Rodney Brown, Jr. being the only reserve to play more than 11 minutes in Cal's first true road game of the season.

Brown finished with 5 points and an assist in 15 minutes.

The Bears were outscored 21-5 in bench points and trailed 14-0 in second-chance points during one stretch in the game before eventually closing the gap to 14-7. Cal also lost the turnover battle (18-14), rebounding battle (40-37) and was outscored 54-42 in the paint.

The big momentum shift came in the middle portion of regulation as Cal was on its heels late in the first half with the Bulldogs (8-2) continually attacking the Bears inside, led by guard Posh Alexander.

That run pushed the Cal lead down to just 3 points entering halftime and Butler took its first advantage out the break on a dunk with 18:28 to play in the second half. After that point the teams battled back and forth before the Bulldogs ultimately pulled away in the second overtime.

Cal will have the week off before traveling to San Antonio to take on Ole Miss next Saturday at Frost Bank Center. Tipoff is set for 4:30 p.m. PT.