Cal Can't Get Out of Own Way in 19-13 Loss to Washington State
To quote Mr. Tagggart from Blazing Saddles, "What in the wide world of sports is going on here?"
This was one of the weirdest Pac-12 After Dark games, as Cal was in it against the number eight team in the country despite not moving the ball on offense. There are multiple reasons for the 19-13 loss for the Bears, as they fall to 5-4 a week after upsetting Washington at home, but none more apparent to the Cal fanbase than Brandon McIlwain.
McIlwain came in for the Bears intermittently and made some decent plays for the Bears, including the biggest play of the day on a 35 yarder to Moe Ways, a post corner route, but the redshirt sophomore had a chance for a touchdown, with the Bears having just converted on 4th and 1. Instead, on QB sweep RPO, McIlwain overthrew an open Pat Laird for an interception.
That wasn't the only big mistake the Bears made. There were plenty of those in a game that statistically, they probably shouldn't have been in, but it's the one people will focus on, as McIlwain has been the focal point of criticism for Cal's offensive staff. With now 8 interceptions on the year, he's earned some of it, as have the coaches. There's 11 guys on the field, and with the QB being the most easy to see, everything surrounding them is going to be covered, while other mistakes go less covered. It doesn't excuse those mistakes obviously, but the whole picture has to be considered.
The Cal defense had a solid enough outing, allowing way above their averages with 6.3 yards per play, and they allowed 5.3 yards per carry to a Wazzu offense that normally averages 3.5. Evan Weaver made a big play to corral an interception tipped up by Tevin Paul, which led to the Bears sole touchdown of the evening. Other than that, Washington State moved the ball consistently enough against the Bears, targeting the side that Josh Drayden covered. It ended up giving Easop Winston a touchdown at the end for the final score.
The Weirdness
There were a number of strange plays on the evening, including a Spider 2 Y Banana to McMorris, but nothing was as strange as the pick six that wasn't.
In the third quarter, Chase Garbers threw a pass in the flat that was picked by Willie Taylor. Garbers then chase down Taylor, got his head on the football, and popped it out, sending it through the end-zone for a touchback. It's an ultimate hustle play, one that'll be shown in the film room this week, but it's a microcosm of how this game went, which included:
- A missed field goal on each side
- Four first downs for Cal due to penalties
- Cam Bynum getting targeted once
- Targeting
- A number of misses from Minshew on 3rd down
- Rain
- A bad snap on a Wazzu PAT
Notes and Thoughts
The Three Areas
Turnovers: Cal 2, Wazzu 2 (push)
3rd downs: Cal, 4-14, Wazzu 4-12 (slight Wazzu win)
Explosive plays (15+): Cal 6, Wazzu 10 (big Wazzu win)
- Greg Thomas, after a miss from 47 early, righted the ship with 42 and 46 yard field goals
- Bears won time of possession (31:19 to 28:41), but also only got 4.2 yards per play.
- Cal did have 10 points off turnovers, their most in a game this season.
- Tough sledding for Pat Laird, who had all of 18 carries for 40 yards, as Laird couldn't break free on a handful of occasions
- Not a lot to be found in the pass rush for the Bears, who couldn't get to Minshew aside from one Kunaszyk sack on a delayed blitz. This group did better a week ago against Washington, and they'll need to get pressure next week against USC.
-There's a lot to be said about the rhythm of QB with the carousel. It'll be surprising to see them keep with it, as extended use doesn't seem to likely. Change of pace is fine with McIlwain, but it does need to be limited.
- That said, Garbers took of and ran relatively after taking a couple sacks, and on a couple losses he could have thrown it away. Chalk it up to growing pains for a redshirt frehsman QB.
Next week becomes even more critical, getting a somewhat wounded USC squad on the road, a game that like any left on the schedule, is eminently winnable for the Bears.