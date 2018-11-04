To quote Mr. Tagggart from Blazing Saddles, "What in the wide world of sports is going on here?"

This was one of the weirdest Pac-12 After Dark games, as Cal was in it against the number eight team in the country despite not moving the ball on offense. There are multiple reasons for the 19-13 loss for the Bears, as they fall to 5-4 a week after upsetting Washington at home, but none more apparent to the Cal fanbase than Brandon McIlwain.

McIlwain came in for the Bears intermittently and made some decent plays for the Bears, including the biggest play of the day on a 35 yarder to Moe Ways, a post corner route, but the redshirt sophomore had a chance for a touchdown, with the Bears having just converted on 4th and 1. Instead, on QB sweep RPO, McIlwain overthrew an open Pat Laird for an interception.

That wasn't the only big mistake the Bears made. There were plenty of those in a game that statistically, they probably shouldn't have been in, but it's the one people will focus on, as McIlwain has been the focal point of criticism for Cal's offensive staff. With now 8 interceptions on the year, he's earned some of it, as have the coaches. There's 11 guys on the field, and with the QB being the most easy to see, everything surrounding them is going to be covered, while other mistakes go less covered. It doesn't excuse those mistakes obviously, but the whole picture has to be considered.

The Cal defense had a solid enough outing, allowing way above their averages with 6.3 yards per play, and they allowed 5.3 yards per carry to a Wazzu offense that normally averages 3.5. Evan Weaver made a big play to corral an interception tipped up by Tevin Paul, which led to the Bears sole touchdown of the evening. Other than that, Washington State moved the ball consistently enough against the Bears, targeting the side that Josh Drayden covered. It ended up giving Easop Winston a touchdown at the end for the final score.