The 6-foot-2, 295-pound guard was named third-team All-Sun Belt last season and has one season of eligibility remaining.

McDonald started the last two seasons at left guard for the Chanticleers, allowing just 1 sack and 10 total QB pressures, per PFF.

Cal added a commitment from one of the more experienced offensive linemen left in the transfer portal Sunday, as Coastal Carolina graduate transfer Will McDonald announced his move to the Bears.

McDonald is the second offensive line transfer addition this spring for the Bears and offensive coordinator/O-line coach Mike Bloesch, along with Michigan State transfer Braden Miller.

"The opportunity to play for coach Bloesch and coach [Justin] Wilcox was something I couldn’t pass up," McDonald told Golden Bear Report. "They’re obviously amazing coaches, but they're even better people. ... Coach Bloesch wants me to come in and compete and try to help this team win a championship. I’m gonna stay interior. We don’t know what position exactly that’ll be, but I’m gonna do everything I can to try and help the room get better and help the team get better."

The Bears went through spring with just 11 scholarship offensive linemen and major questions up front.

Cal had redshirt junior Matthew Wykoff set at center, junior Sioape Vatikani at right guard and redshirt senior T.J. Session at right tackle, but the left side of the line is more uncertain.

The hope was that veteran Temple transfer Victor Stoffel would fill the void at left tackle, but he was out injured this spring and it's unclear what the Bears can expect from him. Redshirt freshman Nick Morrow manned that spot during the spring, but he has no collegiate game experience yet.

Redshirt junior Bastian Swinney moved from center to left guard, but he's been inconsistent so that spot doesn't feel totally settled either.

So look for McDonald to push Swinney at the position he manned the last two years for a successful Coastal Carolina squad, logging 850 and 854 snaps respectively

"Experience is huge. I’ve seen a lot of football and played a lot of football. Having an older guy in the room always helps. I’m gonna give the guys all the knowledge I have and I know they’ll do the same for me," McDonald said.

McDonald clearly built a strong connection with Bloesch through his portal recruitment, and the opportunity to finish his career in the ACC was another factor for the North Carolina native.

"He’s a great coach, obviously, but he also just a good human. I’m fired up to learn from him and try and get better every day. Going to try and pick his brain schematically as well as fundamentally," McDonald said. ".... [Getting to play in the ACC] is huge. I grew up watching ACC football. I always dreamed about getting the opportunity to play in it and here it is. I want to do everything I can to try and help this team win a championship."