LAS VEGAS — Cal has had problems holding leads over the course of the season. In a must-win game to keep the season alive, the Bears found themselves in a familiar position. A hot start against rival Stanford had the Bears up by 11 points at halftime Wednesday night in the first round of the Pac-12 Tournament.

Eventually that lead grew to 18 points with 14:36 left to play, but then something flipped for the Bears. The well dried up and Cal (13-19) simply couldn't get the ball to go in the basket.

It led to an extended drought before the Cardinal took over down the stretch in what ended as an 87-76 overtime loss to end Cal's season.

"The ball kind of stuck in the second half," Jalen Cone said. "We wasn't playing with as much pace and getting out in transition in the second half. We slowed the game down and it worked to their advantage."

Mark Madsen's squad controlled every aspect of the game early leading to an 11-point advantage less than 6 minutes into the matchup.

The Cardinal (14-17) would close the gap to single digits on numerous occasions, but the Bears continued to find answers for any Stanford run. Eventually, Stanford trimmed the lead to one possession with under 4 minutes to play, and Cal finally couldn't come up with an answer in the middle of an extended scoring drought.

"Disappointing loss," Madsen said. "We had some great opportunities to take control of that game and win it. They got going, they were able to come up with some loose balls late and they made key shots. Our execution late wasn't great."

As has been the case so many times this season, Cal was able to get hot from deep and it stayed hot into the second half.

Ultimately, the Bears connected on 14 3-pointers throughout the contest to retain a comfortable cushion and keep Stanford at bay for a big portion of the night. Still, there were too many instances when the Bears settled for shots playing into Stanford's hand.

Cone finished the game with five 3-pointers while three other players hit at least two shots from deep.

Coming off a difficult game last week against the Cardinal, Cal star wing Jaylon Tyson played with a particular fire in Wednesday's meeting in Las Vegas. He came up with several key baskets throughout the night and finished among the Bears' leading scorers once again with 18 points to go along with 7 rebounds and 8 assists.

Tyson will be faced with a decision to make this offseason as he has generated some NBA buzz in his first season with the Bears.

"This is probably the closest team I've ever been a part of," Tyson said. "Off the court, I've built lifelong friendships here. Not only players but with the staff. This is the closest staff I've ever been with. I've been to three universities this is the closest and best head coach I've ever played for in my life.

"I know for a fact, that with this man in charge right here, this program is gonna go to heights that it's never been to. I could bet the bank on that."