On Thursday, Cal men’s basketball lost to #24 Colorado by a final score of 71-65 in Boulder. Colorado forward Tyler Bey led the way for the Buffaloes with 21 points and 9 rebounds while guard McKinley Wright IV had 17 points and 6 rebounds. Colorado improves to 18-5 overall and 7-3 in the Pac-12 while Cal falls to 10-12 overall and 4-5 in the Pac-12.

This game was tight early on as Colorado led 10-9 with 15:48 to go in the 1st half. D’Shawn Schwartz was up to 5 points for Colorado while Kareem South had 4 points for Cal. Cal was shooting 4-4 from the field while Colorado was shooting 4-7.

Cal continued to ball out as they would lead 15-11 with 11:18 to go in the half. South was up to 7 points on 3-3 shooting from the field. Cal as a team was shooting a very strong 6-8 from the field while Colorado was shooting a frigid 4-12. The combination of Cal’s hot shooting and Colorado’s poor shooting, especially from the perimeter, accounted for Cal’s early lead.

With 7:30 to go in the half, Cal led 20-17 as they were shooting 8-12 from the field and 4-6 from beyond the arc. Colorado in contrast was shooting 6-18 from the field and 2-10 from beyond the arc. Grant Anticevich got on the board for Cal with a 3-pointer while Tyler Bey was finally on the board for Colorado with 4 points. Cal really couldn’t ask for a better start.

With 2:53 to go in the half, Cal led 26-22 as they were on a 6-0 run over the last 2:11. Colorado hadn’t scored in the last 2:28, really in a drought. South was still the leading scorer for Cal with 7 points, so it really was a committee effort.

At the half, Cal and Colorado were tied 28-28, which was impressive for Cal considering that Matt Bradley picked up his third foul with 4:37 to go in the half. Despite being without their top player, Cal was hanging tough. South was still Cal’s top scorer with 7 points while Bey was starting to heat up a bit for Colorado with 8 points.

To open up the 2nd half, Colorado got off to a nice start, getting up by as much as six points. With 14:42 to go, Colorado held a 39-35 lead as Bey was up to 14 points and 4 rebounds. As for Cal, it was Kelly that was stepping up with 10 points and 4 rebounds. He was doing a great job inside. Without his efforts, Cal would have been down by double digits.

This game continued to remain tight as Colorado would lead Cal 41-38 with 11:01 to go. Bey was up to 14 points and 6 rebounds for Colorado while Kelly was up to 10 points and 5 rebounds for Cal. Colorado’s 21-17 edge on the boards and their 7 turnovers to Cal’s 10 turnovers was making the difference.

Over the next few minutes, Bradley started to come alive for Cal as he was up to 10 points on 4-9 shooting from the field. Kelly had 12 points and 5 rebounds as well. With 7:42 to go, Cal was up 46-45, looking like they just might pull off the huge upset.

Over the next few minutes, Colorado slowly gained more of a lead, going up 58-52 with 2:47 to go. Bey (20 points) and Wright IV (15 points) were starting to take over.

Paris Austin made a huge 3-pointer while Bradley got a tough layup to fall. Cal still had a chance to win, but time was running out. A 3-point play by Schwartz gave Colorado a 61-54 lead with 1:32 to go. Cal freshman D.J. Thorpe fouled him from behind, a tad late on the play. At this point, it looked certain that Colorado would win.

In the end, Colorado hung tough to get the 71-65 win. Colorado’s veteran leadership and home court advantage made the difference. While Cal wanted to get the win, they have to feel good about how they battled and competed in this game. Had they not shot below 50% at the foul line and taken better care of the ball, they could have won. Colorado is one of the top teams in the Pac-12, especially at home. To give the Buffs the scare that they did speaks volumes of this Cal team and the job that head coach Mark Fox is doing.

Up next for Cal is a road game at Utah. That game will tipoff on Saturday at 5:00 PM PST on Pac-12 Networks.