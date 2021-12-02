Cal Basketball Tips Off Pac-12 Season with Oregon State Matchup

Now, Thompson is the only main player gone from that group, and the Beavers have struggled to a 1-6 start, with three losses by three points or less. The Beavers' three point shooting has fallen off a bit at the beginning of the year, shooting 28.8% from that range, with Calloo and Jarod Lucas being the only Beavers above 30% having taken 10 or more attempts. Cal will attempt to corral Lucas and Warithe Alatishe, as both have shown the ability to impact games.

Oregon State made the Elite Eight a year ago, behind torrid three point shooting, Ethan Thompson elevating his game through a Pac-12 tournament run, and an assortment of role players excelling, namely Roman Silva and Maurice Calloo.

With the advent of the 20-game Pac 12 schedule, Cal's Pac-12 conference games start tonight, with the Bears getting a home matchup with Oregon State. Cal's 2020-21 season started in Corvallis with a multi-team event in Gill Coliseum, but the Bears get a shot at the Beavers in Haas Pavilion.

Who: Cal (3-4) vs. Oregon State (1-6)

Where: Haas Pavilion, Berkeley, CA

When: 7:30 PM, Thursday, December 2nd

TV: Pac-12 Network

Radio: KGO 810

Spread: Cal -2.5, O/U 126

Injury Notes:

- G Monty Bowser is still out with an ankle injury that has him weeks away per Mark Fox. G Marsalis Roberson dressed for the game against Fresno State but did not play, as Fox noted he has not practiced yet. F DJ Thorpe is the closest of the three to returning.

- G Jordan Shepherd hurt his thumb against UNLV and has been wearing a brace since when not playing basketball, and G Makale Foreman has a foot injury that hasn't completely healed yet.

Other Notes:

- Per Cal's game notes, Andre Kelly is third among Pac-12 players in rebounds per game (9.1) and field-goal percentage (66.7) and fifth in points per game (16.1). He’s recorded three double-doubles in seven games and has made 16-of-20 shots from the field in his past three games.

- Cal has not won a Pac-12 opener since beating Stanford on the road to open the 2017-18 conference schedule

- Cal dropped three games to Oregon State in the 2020-21 season, with the last win over the Beavers coming in Haas on February 1st, 2020.

Oregon State Notes

Likely starters

G Dashawn Davis - 6'2", 185 lbs, JuCo transfer from Trinity Valley CC in Texas, originally from the Bronx, former NJCAA All-American at the point guard spot

G Jarod Lucas - 6'4" 195 lbs - holds the SoCal CIF record for most points in a high school career, averaging 10.4 PPG in 2021-22

G/F Dexter Akanno - 6'5", 210 lbs, transfer from Marquette, has started the past three games for the Beavers, putting up a career high of 10 against Wake Forest

F Warithe Alatishe - 6'8", 210 lbs, former Nicholls State transfer has been one of the best rebounders in the Pac-12 the past two seasons

F Rodrigue Andela - 6'8" 250 lbs - former Kilgore JC transfer, has started the past four games at center with Roman Silva struggling with a knee issue

Other names to know

C Roman Silva - 7'1", 265 lbs - the onetime JuCo transfer from San Bernardino Valley College gave the Bears trouble during their matchup at Haas a year ago

G Gianni Hunt - 6'4", 190 lbs - Hunt has started multiple games this season, can play multiple guard spots, including running the point

F Tre' Williams, 6'6", 220 lbs. - A Minnesota transfer and a key sixth man who plays a similar role to what Jalen Celestine does for Cal

F Maurica Calloo - 6'10", 220 lbs - Big forward who will shoot the 3 early and often when given the opportunity.

Lucas, Hunt, Davis, Williams, and Alatishe have played the biggest share of Oregon State's minutes this year, followed by Calloo, Akano, and Andela.

Keys to the Game

No heat - Cal's games have been decided in two ways this year. If a team gets hot from 3, like UCSD did in the opener or Florida did in the Fort Myers Tip-Off, Cal hasn't shown they can come back from that

The consequences of fouling - That term is something Mark Fox used in several press conferences, as Cal has not been great in giving up a number of shooting fouls. Cal did better on that area against a good Fresno State team, but they haven't necessarily been consistent

Feed Kelly - Andre Kelly has been able to bail Cal's offense out, as he has been hot through the last two games. Getting the big more touches has to be a priority, as he has also shown the ability to pass out for open jumpers.