Cal is moving on from Mark Fox. The Bears announced the decision to fire their basketball coach Thursday in what seemed like an inevitable end after the team finished the season with just three wins while being ousted from the Pac-12 tournament Wednesday after just one game in Las Vegas.

The 17-point loss to Washington State marked the end of the fourth season under Fox in Berkeley, and the team registered the worst record in program history at 3-29.

Now, athletic director Jim Knowlton and the Cal administration will search for a replacement to right the ship after a dismal stretch for the program. There will be plenty of hurdles for Cal to overcome in making its next hire.

College basketball has changed since the last time the Bears needed to hire a new coach. NIL has emerged as a driving force behind college athletics, the transfer portal is as important as ever in rebuilding rosters and conference realignment could alter much more about the landscape in the coming years.

Finding someone to maneuver all that while rebuilding the Bears will be important in the program's next move.

At this point, Cal is not in position to aim at the highest levels, but there are still several viable candidates who will emerge as the process unfolds. Here is a look at some names to watch with the Bears beginning their search for the next basketball coach.