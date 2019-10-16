BERKELEY, CA - Cal Athletics released a statement this morning, stating that the Graduation Success Rate (GSR) of their student-athletes has risen to 85 percent, up from 82 percent a year ago. This is the fourth consecutive year that the GSR has risen, and is the highest recorded number since the NCAA started keeping track of results (1998-99).

From the release:

"These results clearly show that our student-athletes are highly motivated to excel in their chosen fields of study, and they should be applauded for their level of achievement in the classroom," Director of Athletics Jim Knowlton said. "Maintaining and growing an environment focused on the total student-athlete experience – academically, athletically and developmentally – is our highest priority as an athletic department, and the latest figures are a testament to the hard work and commitment shown by our student-athletes, coaches, staff and the University as a whole. We still have room for improvement and are working every day to help ensure our student-athletes graduate and are prepared for their lives after Cal."

The GSR is based on a six-year cohort, meaning that the latest report includes only those student-athletes who received athletic scholarships, enrolled at Cal as freshmen or incoming transfers from 2009-12, and completed their degree within six years.

Cal Football was the most improved among programs, bringing their GSR up to 75%, eleven percent up from a year ago and 31 percent from six years prior. Men's basketball is up to 64 percent, up eight percent from the year prior and 26 percent from six years prior.

More from the release:

The seven teams that achieved 100 percent GSRs are:

-Women's Golf

-Women's Gymnastics (3rd year in a row)

-Women's Swimming & Diving (4th year in a row)

- Men's Tennis (4th year in a row)

- Women's Tennis (7th year in a row)

- Volleyball (8th year in a row)

- Men's Water Polo

Four additional teams posted GSRs of at least 90 percent – men's swimming & diving (92%), women's rowing (94%), field hockey (91%) and women's water polo (90%). Baseball (89%), men's gymnastics (86%), lacrosse (89%) and softball (88%) also surpassed 85 percent for the year.

While the GSR looks at results for student-athletes who enrolled between 7-10 years ago, statistics that focus on more current student-athletes also reveal strong results. The average GPA for all student-athletes during the 2018-19 academic term was 3.081, with 22 of 30 teams posting GPAs above 3.0. The women's swimming & diving team led the way with a 3.399 GPA.

In regards to the APR, which provides a more real-time measurement of academic success than the GSR and centers on academic progress within the past five years, Cal had 16 teams score at or above 990 in the most recent release from May 2019. A total of 15 teams equaled or established all-time highs, with seven teams earning NCAA Public Recognition awards with scores of 1,000 (the highest possible) – beach volleyball, men's cross country, women's golf, lacrosse, women's soccer, men's tennis and volleyball. Football's APR of 979 was its highest ever and marks a 44-point increase from just six years ago.