Cal center commit Connor Vanover became the fourth player in the class of 2018 to sign with the Bears, joining Matt Bradley , Jacobi Gordon , and Andre Kelly . Vanover signed his letter of intent to Cal today, after committing to the Bears back on April 12th.

The 7'3" Vanover comes to the Bears after spending the last year at Findlay Prep, which produced Cal great Jorge Guttierez, where he averaged 8.3 points and 7.3 rebounds in 28 games. Vanover also averaged 2.5 assists and 1.3 steals with the Pilots

From Cal's release:

"I'm extremely excited to add Connor to our Cal family. He's a wonderful young man that fits our culture on and off the court," head coach Wyking Jones said. "From a basketball standpoint, he fills an immediate need with his size. His size and length are obvious, but what separates him from the rest is his high basketball IQ and his ability to shoot the ball."

Prior to joining Findlay Prep, the 7-3 Vanover starred at Arkansas Baptist Prep, where he led the Eagles to a three-year record of 82-21 with three league crowns as a varsity starter each season. Arkansas Baptist won the 2016 and 2017 Arkansas Activities Association (AAA) Class 4A state titles. Vanover recorded more than 1,000 points, 700 rebounds and 300 blocks with the Eagles.

While in Arkansas, Vanover hauled in numerous accolades, including as a two-time USA Today All-Arkansas second team selection and three-time Arkansas Class 4A All-State honoree. Vanover was a three-time Arkansas Basketball Coaches Association 4A Top Five Player and the 2016 Arkansas Preps Sophomore of the Year, He was named Most Valuable Player in the 2016 Arkansas Class 4A State Tournament and at the 2016 Penny Hardaway Classic.

The big man also spent time with Team USA, where he captured a gold medal at the 2015 FIBA Americas U16 Championship in Argentina. Vanover averaged 3.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in four games. He also participated in the 2016 U17 World Championship team training camp and the USA Men's Junior National Team Oct. 2014 minicamp.

Last summer, he averaged 9.4 points and 5.5 rebounds in 13 games with Nike Pro Skills.

"At 7-3 and with the ability to shoot the ball like a guard, Connor creates matchup problems," Jones added. "Connor's best basketball is ahead of him and I'm really excited to be a part of what the future holds for him."

Vanover noted at the time of his commitment that the community around Berkeley helped to seal the deal in committing.

“The visit really helped in getting a feel for the program," Vanover said, "Getting to be there seeing the players I would play with and seeing where I would fit in with them helped me get an up close perspective of it. I was very impressed with the Berkeley community. To me, it felt like it was one giant neighborhood tucked away but not far away from the city. I could see myself there for four years.”