Earlier Tuesday, Cal coach Justin Wilcox said he couldn't confirm it, but the Golden Bears made it officially several hours later.

Sterlin Gilbert, a well-traveled and experienced offensive coordinator at the FBS level, has joined the coaching staff as passing game coordinator/QBs coach.

Gilbert has been an OC and coached QBs at Eastern Illinois (2012-13), Bowling Green (2014), Tulsa (2015, co-OC), Texas (2016), South Florida (2017-18) and Syracuse (2020-21). Gilbert spent this past season as an offensive analyst for No. 11-ranked Ole Miss.

He was also the head coach at McNeese State for one season in 2019.

"Sterlin has a wealth of quality collegiate coaching experience," Wilcox said in a statement. "He has consistently produced elite offenses and developed excellent quarterbacks, and we are looking forward to him doing the same for our passing game and quarterback room."

Said Gilbert, in a statement: "Coach Wilcox has assembled a tremendous coaching staff and has Cal football headed in the right direction. I'm excited to become a member of this staff and looking forward to all of the great things we can accomplish together."

Cal's coaching staff is now full again after some offseason shakeup on the offensive side, as former OC Jake Spavital left for the same position at Baylor and TEs coach Tim Plough left to become the head coach at UC Davis, with the Bears in turn promoting offensive line coach Mike Bloesch to OC and graduate assistant Mike Saffell to TEs coach, and now hiring Gilbert to fill out the staff.

Gilbert and Bloesch crossed paths a couple times previously.

Gilbert spent one season as a grad assistant at Houstin in 2005, when Bloesch was an offensive lineman there. They then worked together in 2011 at Temple High School in Texas and in 2015 when Bloesch was a quality control coach under Gilbert at Tulsa.

Gilbert notably coached NFL quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo for two seasons at Eastern Illinois

At Texas, Gilbert's offense featured first-team All-American, Doak Walker Award and Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year Award winner D'Onta Foreman, who led the nation in rushing yards per game (184.4) and was second in total rushing yards (2,028).

Gilbert moved to South Florida the following campaign and his offense ranked in the top 25 nationally in eight categories on the way to a 10-2 overall record and a No. 21 ranking in the final AP Top 25. The Bulls broke the school record for total offense (513.0 ypg, No. 6 NCAA) and fewest turnovers (14), among others, while totaling the second-most total yards in school history (6,156).

And at Syracuse, his 2021 offense led the ACC and ranked No. 16 nationally in rushing yards per game (213.5) with Sean Tucker ranking fourth in the nation in rushing yards per game (124.7). Tucker's 1,496 total rushing yards broke a 42-year-old single-season school record.