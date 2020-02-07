Cal has announced another Power 5 out-of conference matchup, this one coming against the Florida Gators in 2026-27. The Bears will take on the Gators in Gainesville on September 19th, 2026, before Florida makes their first trip to Berkeley for a September 4th, 2027 matchup.

These two games will represent the third and fourth times that Cal and Florida will match up. Florida won the previous two matchups, both in Florida (a 21-17 win in Gainesville in 1974 and a 41-13 win in Tampa in 1980)

Cal is 11-11-2 all-time against SEC schools, most recently sweeping a home and home with Ole Miss in 2017 and 2019.

With this home and home on the books, Cal will play a power five opponent out of conference every year through 2027 (except for 2025, which has an open date).

Future Opponents (via FBSchedules.com)

2020: at UNLV, Cal Poly, TCU

2021: Nevada, at TCU, Sacramento State

2022: UC Davis, at Notre Dame, UNLV

2023: Auburn, San Jose State

2024: UC Davis, at Auburn, San Diego State

2025: UNLV, at San Diego State

2026: at UNLV, at Florida

2027: Florida