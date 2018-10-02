On Tuesday, Cal men’s basketball landed the commitment of 2019 3-star point guard Joel Brown out of Brewster Academy in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire. Brown joins 3-stars Charles Smith IV and D.J. Thorpe in the 2019 class along with guard Logan Alters, who will be joining the Golden Bears as a preferred walk-on.

When Cal offered Brown a scholarship in mid-September, they appeared to be in a good position given their need for a point guard, system, and the fact that not too many power five programs were after Brown. Cal saw an opportunity with Brown still on the open market and they made the most of it.

What really appears to have sealed the deal for Cal is the relationship that they’ve developed with Brown. Both head coach Wyking Jones and assistant coach David Grace did a great job of making Brown feel valued, letting him know that they really believed in his abilities.

“They are Pac-12, which is high level,” Brown told GoldenBearReport.com a couple of weeks back. “I have a great relationship with Coach Jones and Grace. Their style of play will make me be able to show my abilities offensively and defensively and location is great.”

Brown projects to be an instant contributor for Cal when he steps on campus next year.

Paris Austin will be a senior, so they’re going to need someone to fill his shoes. On top of that, they’ll benefit from having another guy who can come in and provide some relief for Austin. We look forward to going in-depth with Brown later this week to learn more about his decision and what he hopes to bring to the program.