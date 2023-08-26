A week out from the start of the season, Cal has made a late summer addition to its 2024 recruiting class. Arlington (Texas) Mansfield Summit standout defensive lineman Legend Journey has been a priority target for the Bears since being offered in the winter. He eventually made it to Berkeley for an official visit in June, and he decided to end his recruitment Saturday by announcing his commitment to the program.

Journey has compiled quite the offer list up to this point in the process with schools such as Oklahoma State, Washington, TCU, Missouri, Ole Miss, SMU, Houston, Texas Tech being some of the programs to pursue the 6-foot-3 prospect.

Oklahoma State, in particular, made a strong push this summer along with the Bears. Eventually, those two programs became the frontrunners to earn his commitment.

Cal's ties to the Lone Star State continue to run strong and have only been strengthened by staff additions such as Mike Bloesch and Jake Spavital. Defensive line coach Andrew Browning, who is leading the recruitment of Journey, spent several years on staff at UTEP earlier in his career.

So far in this cycle, the Bears have added five commitments from prospects who call Texas home.

Overall, Cal holds pledges from 11 recruits for the 2024 class.

Journey is the third defensive lineman to join the mix for the Bears so far in the cycle alongside fellow Texas-based prospects Michael-Anthony Okwura (Houston-St. Thomas) and Eze Osondu (Trophy Club-Byron Nelson). Both of those recruits committed to the Bears back in June.

The newest Cal defensive line commit finished his junior season with 54 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and a pair of sacks.

You can watch clips from last season below plus his latest highlights from the first game of the 2023 season below: