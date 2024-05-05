Receivers coach Burl Toler III and the rest of the staff went to work, and Sunday the program landed yet another important piece for the group. Former Ohio State receiver Kyion Grayes II announced his commitment to play for Toler and the Bears on a weekend visit to Berkeley.

It was clear what the Cal coaching staff needed to address when the Bears lost their top receiver to Washington and three of their top five most-productive receivers overall at the end of the season.

The 6-foot, 190-pound rising redshirt sophomore from Chandler, Arizona was once rated as a top-100 recruit in the 2022 class. However, he was never able to get on the field much in two seasons in Columbus.

He played in two games as a freshman and caught one pass for 2 yards against Toledo early that season before playing again later in the year against Iowa.

Grayes could not break through a deep and talented rotation in Columbus and finished 2023 without an appearance for the Buckeyes.

He will now have a new start back in the West as he joins a receiver group with the Bears that has gone through a major overhaul this season. In addition to Grayes, Cal has added several new receivers including four-star transfer Mikey Matthews from Utah, Notre Dame transfer Tobias Merriweather and New Mexico State transfer Jonathan Brady.

The Bears also welcomed freshman Josiah Martin into the mix as a midyear enrollee, and he shined throughout the spring.

Trond Grizzell will be back as the top returning receiver after catching 39 passes for 590 yards and five touchdowns in 2023.

Grayes is the seventh spring addition for the Bears and the latest to come from a high-profile program as a former four-star recruit. In recent weeks, Cal has added commitments from the likes of defensive backs Jasiah Wagoner (Oklahoma) and Ryan Yaites (LSU) and defensive lineman TJ Bollers (Wisconsin) — all of whom were rated as four-star prospects coming out of high school.