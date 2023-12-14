Cal a finalist as 2024 Riordan OT Kalolo Ta'aga sets commitment date
Kalolo Ta'aga is still in the early stages of his development as a football player, so finding a home that fosters that has been a priority. Before turning his focus to the gridiron this year, the 6-foot-7, 265-pound offensive tackle prospect was a basketball player by trade. He has continued to improve his skill set as a football player, and his potential has several college programs lining up hoping to add his commitment.
Ta'aga, who plays at Archbishop Riordan, recently wrapped up a string of visits with a trip down south to USC. Thursday, he announced that his commitment will become public Dec. 17 when he makes his choice known at a signing party ahead of next week's early signing period.
"I tell a lot of people this, this is a blessing to be in the position that I am today," he told Golden Bear Report. "It comes with a lot of ups and downs, so that's all part of the journey. That's what I'm about, hard work and dedication. I have good people surrounding me, I got people behind my back such as my parents. I have trainers and mentors who helped me get where I am today, so I wouldn't be able to do this without them.
"... It's been pretty hectic, I can't lie. A lot of college visits and coaches coming over for home visits — phone calls and texts. It's been going crazy, but I'm pretty glad that it all happened."
Before making that trip to Los Angeles last weekend, the three-star prospect stopped by nearby Cal once again as the Bears hosted him on a weekend official visit earlier this month.
Ta'aga has been able to visit Berkeley previously, but he came away with an even better understanding of the Bears after his latest trip.
