The early signing period is a little more than a month away (Dec. 20), and Cal presently has 12 prospects committed in the 2024 recruiting class.

The Golden Bears only took 13 high school/JUCO signees last cycle and then loaded up in the transfer portal, but this 2024 HS class may still have some late additions to come.

Let's take stock of where things stand now, what we expect could happen the rest of the way and who the prospects to know are for the Bears ...