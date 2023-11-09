Breaking down where Cal's 2024 recruiting class stands, what needs remain
Ryan Young
•
GoldenBearReport
Pac-12 Publisher
The early signing period is a little more than a month away (Dec. 20), and Cal presently has 12 prospects committed in the 2024 recruiting class.
The Golden Bears only took 13 high school/JUCO signees last cycle and then loaded up in the transfer portal, but this 2024 HS class may still have some late additions to come.
Let's take stock of where things stand now, what we expect could happen the rest of the way and who the prospects to know are for the Bears ...
Where needs have been satisfied
There are several positions where the Bears need no additions.
Quarterback
Fortunately, one of those is quarterback, where one of the highlights of Cal's class so far is three-star QB EJ Caminong. The former Washington commit pledged to the Bears at the end of the June and has been rock solid in his commitment since then.
Cal only plans to take one quarterback this cycle so it is set at the most important spot.
