Let's break down the visitor list and where Cal stands with each prospect entering the weekend ...

The Golden Bears have been building momentum with a couple commitments the last two weeks from three-star defensive back Brooklyn Cheek and underrated linebacker Eze Osondu , but that commitment tally -- which stands at four overall entering the weekend -- should only keep growing over the month ahead.

This weekend kicks off a big rest of the month for Cal football recruiting, as the Golden Bears host seven key targets along with three-star offensive line commit Tyler Knape on official visits.

Although he is rated by Rivals as a safety, Cal is actually pursuing Martell Hughes as an inside linebacker. In fact, he's the Bears' top priority at inside linebacker, as they look to add one more at that spot after Osondu's commitment.

This is an especially important visit, as it will be Hughes' first trip to Berkeley, and the Bears need to make a strong impression with some other Pac-12 suitors in contention for the San Diego prospect.

Hughes' first offer came from Arizona, where he has now been multiple times after his official visit last weekend. He seems to have a strong affinity for the Wildcats and also has OVs planned to Arizona State and Washington State.

His Cal recruitment has been ongoing for a while, though, and Hughes says he and defensive coordinator Peter Sirmon have built a strong relationship to this point.

"Cal has been involved since my sophomore year. They offered me in January of this year, but I really started to hear from them [last] April. That's when I began to really start connecting with them and building a relationship with the coaching staff," Hughes said.

He is particularly keen on the reputation and strength of Cal's business school, which is his preferred focus of study.

As for what he wants to get out of this official visit ...

"What I really want to get out of my visit is how coaches interact with the athletes, their open-door policy with the athletes, how well the athletic department ensures the athletes are connected to the academic advisors and how well the athletes juggle the athletic/academic schedules, life [and] what resources are available to them to make that balance easier," he said.

Read more here.