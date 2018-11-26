It's not a conventional week for the Bears, as the team prepares for Stanford a second time. It's also not conventional in the way that it's starting. With the opening of a contact period, the Cal assistants are on the road, doing in-home visits with various commits and key targets throughout California, to Washington, to Texas, to Arizona and everywhere in between. That gives Justin Wilcox a unique role today, stepping into the DB room as a sub for Gerald Alexander

"The poor DBs, I bet the DBs can't wait till coach GA gets back," Wilcox joked, "if he's gone, I get to go to the DB meeting. That's why we all do this, as much as I like sitting here talking to you guys, I actually like coaching the players the most."

The last time this happened, over the bye week earlier this year, it got to be 'Tell the Truth Monday' for the DBs, something which Ashtyn Davis noted as being a factor in the DB improvements.

"He told us the hard truth about our game and what we could do better," Davis said about the previous occurrence, "and it kinda opened my eyes to what I could do better, I think it did the same for a lot of guys."

With every DB starter having an interception now, the DBs may find the critique just a little easier to take.

Davis Deflection

Coming off a weekend where he was named Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week, which he found out through an Instagram post, much of the focus on Davis's play came from his two interceptions, but the redshirt junior had a play that was just as, if not more impressive than the two picks

"(Montez) had actually done a good job of looking me off," Davis said, "so I started to break to my right, he loaded back and I saw him releasing to my left. I thought I was in trouble, but Elijah did a great job of jamming him at line and I was able to get over there. I knew it was fourth down, so I decided to tip it down, because if I would have caught it, I would've fallen out of bounds, and it would've been the same as a punt."

That may be a bit of an understatement, as Davis booked it for about 25-30 yards to make a play on the ball in the air, as he played the ideal single-high safety role.

"That's as good a play as he made," Wilcox noted, "you watch him come out of the post right there, that's what a post safety does, the ball was let go, the amount of ground that he covered to take the ball away, that's a big time play."

Issue Tape

Something Wilcox referred to in the aftermath of the Colorado game was the play that Davis got his pick six on, something they called '2 Dagger,' was on their Issue tape, a cut-up of all the things they had issues with a year ago against a team, or what they've struggled with this year.

"We have an issue tape, so if somebody beats us on something, whether it's a route or a run scheme on defense, we keep it and you show it, because that's what the other team's watching," Wilcox said, "if we get beat on 2-dagger, because we're a cover three team on third down, Washington beat us on it, on a similar route, we're gonna go over that because you know the other team's coaches are smart and are gonna prepare for that."

That's what happened, the scout team ran the play multiple times during the week, and it wasn't until it was real that Davis finally got the hang of it.

"There was a 3 by 1 set I believe (trips on the offense's right side), 3rd receiver ran across my face, I let him go because the quarterback was looking for the second guy coming on a crosser, on a dig route," Davis remembered, "so I was bypassing that third guy to jump in front of that second window, because I knew they were trying to go for a first down. The scout team had done that play several times last week and we'd gotten gashed on it, I missed that play every single time, so as soon as it happened during the game, I felt what was happening, and I was prepared for it."

OL Woes

Cal has lost their two best offensive linemen for the year, as Mike Saffell injured his knee in practice during Oregon State week and Pat Mekari was on crutches before the Colorado game, and with that, the Bears struggled to get much push in the run game. That said, Wilcox is confident in his OL coach moving forward.

"The guys that are available, that's what we're going to go with. They're competing like crazy, they're trying, and we've just got to continue to work with them," Wilcox said, "We've got some new faces in there, and the lineups are a little bit different, but there's nobody better than Steve Greatwood to work with that group, and we've just got to continue to push them and work on some things this week and work like crazy."

With Mekari out, Valentino Daltoso has had to slide out to LT to fill in, and that versatility is part of what Greatwood espouses.

"It's big," Wilcox said about Daltoso's versatilty, "coach Greatwood coaches the group that way, when the right guard goes down, it's not always who's on the playcard at number two right guard, it's your next best guy, and we talk about that at every position, so you're not just playing a 2, you're playing the next best player out of that group. They do that a lot in practice, and the way he teaches them is in-line with that so they learn multiple positions. Some guys who are older, have been in it longer, it's easier for them, than say Will Craig, we need Will to focus on playing left tackle. It's been big, and it's our best opportunity to put our best guys on the field.""

Ways on Garbers

Moe Ways ended up being the strongest performer on offense Saturday per PFF, catching the final touchdown pass on a contested fade route, and he thanked everyone involved in the pla for his first career touchdown in college. That obviously included his quarterback in Chase Garbers, who Ways has gotten to know a bit more this season.

"I think, probably about two weeks ago, it really hit me that Chase is 19 years old, a redshirt freshman, and a first year starter," Ways said, "he's had an impressive year honestly. He's had a lot of growing pains, a lot of learning lessons, but he's grown every week, his confidence has grown, and he has ice in his veins. When the game is on the line, and we need a big play, we want the ball in his hands. He doesn't shy away, he doesn't defer to someone else, he wants to be the guy, and I'm proud of him for his growth, for his maturity, and I really believe in the next 2-3 years that he's going to be one of the top quarterbacks in the country."

Other Notes

- The Bears are still hopeful to have Kanawai Noa back for Saturday

- McCallan Castles notably got involved with the offense more against Colorado, as the Bears look to use him more going forward.

"McCallan, he's still learning a lot, and he would tell you the same thing, but skillwise, he's got some traits, that are what you're looking for," Wilcox said, "in terms of running downfield, he can catch the ball, he's athletic and really competitive. He's still a really young player and he's learning a lot but absolutely. You see some of those things, the ability to go up even when he's covered, and make some plays. You talk to our defense, even when he's on scout team, he'll wear them out sometimes, that's a good thing."

"He went from being on scout team and giving them havoc every week to being with us, being on the two deep, and I think that's a testament to the culture of Cal, it doesn't matter who you are, walk-on, freshman, scholarship, starter, scout team, if you can play, you're going to find yourself on the field, and he's definitely proved himself. It's also a testament to the tight end group, Jake, Ian, Ray, helping him come along."