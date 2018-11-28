It's practically a refresher course of Big Game prep for the Bears heading into Saturday. "All the way," Beau Baldwin said about how far they got into prep two weeks ago, "by the time Friday when they made the decision, you basically have done everything, you're just reviewing things. It's one of those things, it's a fine line where you want to be careful about putting too much in. You come back, you watch the UCLA, you're getting ideas, the stuff holds true, you try to not put too much in, and you try to make adjustments based something you either ran or saw during the Colorado game. It's kinda fine tuning what the original game plan was." For Baldwin and company, there's a need to improve on the offensive effort that only just got them past the 200 yard mark over their previous two games.

One thing Baldwin noted is that the Bears consistently got behind the chains on 1st and 2nd downs against Colorado, to an average of 3rd and 8.6 (they finished 1 of 17 in converting, and it's something that they'll have to do well against a Stanford team that's allowed conversions on 3rd down at just under a 40% rate. "I'd like to see us do a better job, not just with the (offensive line), but that group sets the tone, a better job of staying ahead of the sticks," Baldwin said"I think that's something that's gotten away from us the past few weeks. Whether we're running the ball on first and second down, throwing the ball, RPOs, we're getting a little too many situations where we're in third and seven, third and eight, third and nine, rather than third and one, third and two, third and three, because early in the year, BYU where we were a little better percentage on 3rd down, we were putting ourselves in better situations." Also in need of improvement, Chase Garbers, who completed just over half of his passes a week ago and never really looked comfortable in the pocket. "He wasn't to his level, that was a slight bit of a dip, and I think he would say that," Baldwin said, "To me, he's played at a higher level at times. I think he's excited to study that, already has, looked at the film, what can I do better, it might just be three or four things and poof, that's the difference between playing a higher level football game, and he can. So some of the mistakes he made in that game, he's shown that he can do that, he just took a little bit of a dip." If there's one thing Garbers can do? "Mainly just continuing to trust and get to your second, third, and fourth read," Baldwin said. Daltoso Offensive lineman Valentino Daltoso played 37 snaps at left tackle against Colorado, his first start at the spot and his third different position to start at at Cal (LT, LG, RG), and he's played right tackle as well in addition to those three. "I thought it was pretty good," Daltoso said, "I've taken reps all over during the fall and spring, when (Greatwood) told me to be in, and that I was going to start at tackle, you get a little jittery when it's your first time, but I felt pretty comfortable. Your stance is a little bit different, what you're keying and the reads are a little different. When you're in the flow of the game, it's not too big of a difference." Daltoso's likely to bounce between left tackle and left guard on Saturday, playing next to Will Craig and Gentle Williams, but it's all a part of the preparation for the offensive line. "It's been awesome, guys like Will and Gentle, they've stepped up," Daltoso noted, "and that's why in fall camp we drill in different groups, guys will play in different positions. It's a long football season, and knock on wood, people go down sometimes, you have to prepare for that stuff."

Q&A With ST Coordinator Charlie Ragle