Big Game Prep, A Second Time, Plus Q&A With Charlie Ragle
It's practically a refresher course of Big Game prep for the Bears heading into Saturday.
"All the way," Beau Baldwin said about how far they got into prep two weeks ago, "by the time Friday when they made the decision, you basically have done everything, you're just reviewing things. It's one of those things, it's a fine line where you want to be careful about putting too much in. You come back, you watch the UCLA, you're getting ideas, the stuff holds true, you try to not put too much in, and you try to make adjustments based something you either ran or saw during the Colorado game. It's kinda fine tuning what the original game plan was."
For Baldwin and company, there's a need to improve on the offensive effort that only just got them past the 200 yard mark over their previous two games.
One thing Baldwin noted is that the Bears consistently got behind the chains on 1st and 2nd downs against Colorado, to an average of 3rd and 8.6 (they finished 1 of 17 in converting, and it's something that they'll have to do well against a Stanford team that's allowed conversions on 3rd down at just under a 40% rate.
"I'd like to see us do a better job, not just with the (offensive line), but that group sets the tone, a better job of staying ahead of the sticks," Baldwin said"I think that's something that's gotten away from us the past few weeks. Whether we're running the ball on first and second down, throwing the ball, RPOs, we're getting a little too many situations where we're in third and seven, third and eight, third and nine, rather than third and one, third and two, third and three, because early in the year, BYU where we were a little better percentage on 3rd down, we were putting ourselves in better situations."
Also in need of improvement, Chase Garbers, who completed just over half of his passes a week ago and never really looked comfortable in the pocket.
"He wasn't to his level, that was a slight bit of a dip, and I think he would say that," Baldwin said, "To me, he's played at a higher level at times. I think he's excited to study that, already has, looked at the film, what can I do better, it might just be three or four things and poof, that's the difference between playing a higher level football game, and he can. So some of the mistakes he made in that game, he's shown that he can do that, he just took a little bit of a dip."
If there's one thing Garbers can do?
"Mainly just continuing to trust and get to your second, third, and fourth read," Baldwin said.
Daltoso
Offensive lineman Valentino Daltoso played 37 snaps at left tackle against Colorado, his first start at the spot and his third different position to start at at Cal (LT, LG, RG), and he's played right tackle as well in addition to those three.
"I thought it was pretty good," Daltoso said, "I've taken reps all over during the fall and spring, when (Greatwood) told me to be in, and that I was going to start at tackle, you get a little jittery when it's your first time, but I felt pretty comfortable. Your stance is a little bit different, what you're keying and the reads are a little different. When you're in the flow of the game, it's not too big of a difference."
Daltoso's likely to bounce between left tackle and left guard on Saturday, playing next to Will Craig and Gentle Williams, but it's all a part of the preparation for the offensive line.
"It's been awesome, guys like Will and Gentle, they've stepped up," Daltoso noted, "and that's why in fall camp we drill in different groups, guys will play in different positions. It's a long football season, and knock on wood, people go down sometimes, you have to prepare for that stuff."
Q&A With ST Coordinator Charlie Ragle
With Steven Coutts winning Pac-12 Special Teams Player of the Week and the Cal special teams unit playing at a generally high level, we took the opportunity to talk with ST Coordinator/TE Coach Charlie Ragle on a handful of topics.
How Integral was Coutts' performance against Colorado and this year in general?
"If you look at the course of the season and what he's done, we're probably not a seven win football team without Steven Coutts and I think anybody will tell you that, we've been in some pretty tight games and when you're winning like we're winning, field position is pivotal. He's been an instrumental weapon for us, and we knew when we brought him in here, he was gonna be that type of weapon for us, and he's just continued to get better over the course of the season, and that's great to see."
Coach Wilcox said Monday that you'd talked about Colorado having trouble handling punts, how big was that to get those two fumbles?
"It was huge, obviously we'd made a cutup and we'd seen that they'd had trouble fielding them cleanly, made some questionable decisions, and we were well aware, ready and prepared for that opportunity if it presented itself, and to get two like that off the bat, bang bang, was kinda the flow of the game."
A bit of good luck there as well
"Yeah, but luck is when opportunity meets preparation, and it was luck, sure, but the opportunity presented itself, we capitalized on it."
Is there anything that you have Steven do to capitalize on that, having him kick it high, etc.?
Well there's some different type of kicks that he does have that give you a problem when you field them. Those in particular were just high balls that they struggled to field cleanly.
How has Ashtyn progressed as a returner this year, as it's felt like you're close to breaking another return TD?
"We're close (to breaking one), he could return it every week, it's just one here, one there. I think he just sees the field better, he's more mature, he understands when to hit it, when to take his shot. He's just really grown and developed as much as he has as a defensive back, the same as a returner, and he's loving every time they kick it to him and he gets his hands on it."
Chris Landgrebe's been relatively consistent in getting touchbacks this year and Greg Thomas hit both his field goals on Saturday, how have those two progressed throughout the year?
"Greg has been a model of consistency, he's done a really good job for us. If you look at the couple that he's missed, we got penetration on one, one was a player subbing out there, a timing issue, so he's only missed two of his own accord. He's been pretty consistent for us this year, and at that spot, it's what you're really looking for, and Chris at times has really flashed, and at times he's been inconsistent. He continues to work on that consistency, because the physical tools are there, it's really on him to tighten down a bit mentally and becoming more consistent with those kickoffs, consistently five or six deep in the end-zone, which he's capable. Once he does that, he's going to be a deadly force for us as well.
McCallan's gotten a bit more playing time recently, what have you seen from him in his progression as a tight end
"He just continues to grow and basically he is what we thought he was going to be. He's a tremendous talent whose upside is through the roof. He doesn't look like the same guy from camp to where he is now. With that said, he's got a lot of room to grow, but he's going to be a really good player for us down the road, without question."