Behind Garbers, Backup QB Battle a Focus Through Five Days

That leads to a battle to both back him up and to prepare the next generation of Cal quarterbacks, as Zach Johnson, Kai Millner, Robby Rowell and Ryan Glover look to compete for the position.

For the second consecutive season, Cal goes into Fall Camp with a relatively set in stone starter in Chase Garbers. The redshirt senior from Newport Beach has 23 starts to his name over the past three seasons. Garbers isn't going to be in blue and gold forever, as this year may be his last season at Cal, unless he chooses to use a final year of Covid eligibility.

Over five days of practice, Zach Johnson has been primarily with the second group, where he ended the spring at. He excelled during the Bears' spring practice session, to the point where both Spencer Brasch and Jaden Casey transferred out of the program. Johnson has had his moments during the fall camp session, tossing a nice touchdown to Keleki Latu on a fade route Wednesday. Teammates have lauded Johnson's playbook knowledge, as he's made a massive jump into a completely different offense from the one he ran at Hart HS (alma mater of former Cal quarterbacks Kyle Boller and Joe Kapp)

"His understanding of the offense overall, his grasp of everything, Zach is a sharp guy," Wilcox said. "He comands the huddle and makes pretty good decisions. He's seeing that improvement day to day because he's a young player. Really like his mentality towards the game and the offense and what he brings to that room."

The first couple of days saw Millner and Johnson splitting reps with the second team, but Millner has since been working with the third team, having a few issues with snap-exchange. Millner played in a nearly exclusive shotgun system, and the two guys who have been snapping to him, Bastian Swinney and Dylan Jemtegaard, are new to the center position.

That said, Millner has the talent to play the position, something seen early in camp. Day one saw the true freshman roll to his left after a smooth play action fake and throw across his body to Justin Baker between a couple defenders. Wednesday saw him throw a perfect fade to fellow true freshman Trond Grizell. Millner would follow that with an underthrow in the flat, underscoring his need to be more consistent moving forward.

"Kai's getting some play, all of our true freshman are getting some plays," offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave noted, " but we've got to be judicious with them, they can't know a lot because they just got here. We're keeping the volume toned down. Kai's been out there taking his share."

Rowell has been taking snaps with the third and fourth teams, and at this point may have a bit more to overcome to claim the backup job. He is the only guy behind Garbers to have experience playing in a game in a Cal uniform though.

For that reason, Glover may be the wild card in the race, whenever he's able to practice. The Penn and Western Carolina transfer has plenty of starting experience at the FCS level, but he hasn't been able to practice through five days. Justin Wilcox noted that he'll be able to practice when the trainers say, but he'll add the most experience behind Garbers when he's able to go.

"Ryan is gonna be a great addition to the quarterback room," Musgrave said, "He's a sharp kid and played a lot of football at Penn. A really good athlete and can throw the ball way downfield , we're really excited to bring him into the quarterback room, to bring his experience as a fifth year player."

For now, Johnson appears to have the inside track for the backup job, in the same place he was in the spring. The battle of him and Millner could be a preview for the future of Cal's QB room in 2022, with Garbers possibly moving on and Justyn Martin joining them in the spring. With Cal heading into full pads Thursday and some sort of scrimmage likely Saturday, the battle for getting reps becomes that much more of a focus moving forward.