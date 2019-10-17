News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-17 11:28:25 -0500') }} football Edit

Behind Enemy Lines: Oregon State Q&A with Beavers' Edge

Trace Travers • GoldenBearReport
@tracetravers3
Publisher
Publisher of GoldenBearReport.com (Cal Rivals)

With Cal taking on Oregon State, BeaversEdge Managing Editor Brenden Slaughter took some time to answer some questions for us about the Beaver squad coming in on Saturday for Homecoming.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}