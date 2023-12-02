Throughout Cal's difficult stretch in recent weeks, head coach Mark Madsen has kept his poise while the Bears worked through their issues and waited to get healthy. The team is not back to 100 percent but did receive a need boost Saturday with the debut of Memphis transfer guard Keonte Kennedy.

The veteran wing was brought to Berkeley to help solidify the Bears on the defensive end of the floor, and his presence was noticeable in Saturday's game against Santa Clara. The end result was only the Broncos' second loss of the season.

Cal (3-5) put together a complete performance, which featured key contributions from Jalen Cone and Jaylon Tyson on offense plus a memorable first appearance for Kennedy, to help the Bears upend Santa Clara, 84-69, at Haas Pavilion.

Cone's showing on the offensive end was one of the best of his career as he hit seven 3-pointers (career high) en route to a game-high 26 points to go with 4 rebounds and 3 assists.

Tyson, who helped the Bears control the game for most of the evening with his all-around play, finished his night with his third double-double of the season after scoring 21 points to go with 11 rebounds.

Still, Kennedy's work on defense was key and helped the Bears hold Santa Clara to 32% shooting from the field in the first half and 38% in the game. The Broncos missed 44 shots in the game.

Kennedy, who has been dealing with a hand injury to begin the season, contributed 10 points, 9 rebounds and 4 assists in his Haas Pavilion debut.

"I was proud of our players, the defense was much better tonight," Madsen said to reporters after the game. "We did a better job taking care of the ball. And, I was really proud of Keonte Kennedy. He's been working so hard to get through that injury, he's been diligent, and he was cleared ahead of time by the surgeon.

"I think a lot of that has to do with our training staff, a lot of that has to do with just the way he has worked to overcome that injury. I was really proud of everybody."

In what could be considered Cal's most complete performance of the season, the Bears were able to take care of the ball more than in recent games. They finished the night with only seven turnovers including just one in the first half. Giveaways had been a problem for the Bears and contributed greatly to its four-game losing streak that was snapped Saturday.

The key stretch in the win came early in the night after Cal went down 2 points with 17:13 left to play in the first half. Led by three 3-pointers from Cone, the Bears went on a 20-6 run over the next 7:48 to take a commanding 15-point lead.

The Broncos (7-2) eventually closed the gap to within 6 points in the second half but another back-breaking run by the Bears led by Tyson and Kennedy helped put the game on ice for Cal.

The win comes at a good time as Cal now hits the road for its first true road game of the season when the Bears face Butler at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis next Saturday.