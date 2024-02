Looking to shake off its most lopsided loss of the season, Cal did so compellingly with its most lopsided Pac-12 win yet in a campaign that is building real momentum in coach Mark Madsen's first year at the helm.

The Bears moved on from that 26-point loss at No. 11-ranked Arizona on Thursday by rolling over Arizona State, 81-66, in Tempe on Saturday for their third win in the last four games.

Cal (9-13, 5-6 Pac-12) scored the first 8 points of the game and never looked back, leading the rest of the way and pushing that advantage as wide as 21 points late in the second half while never letting it get closer than 9 points after halftime.

Fardaws Aimaq led the way with 20 points, 14 rebounds and 5 assists while connecting on 8 of his 12 shots from the field, Jalen Cone scored 19 in a bounce-back performance, Jaylon Tyson added 17 points, 10 boards and 5 assists and Keonte Kennedy hit 4 of 6 3-pointers for 12 points while adding 4 steals.

"Our guys were motivated. We had a tough one down at Arizona. Arizona is kind of the class of the conference, and we didn't start with energy down there, so the guys were committed to each other that they were going to come out with huge energy," Madsen said.

"I thought Fardaws, obviously had 20 and 14, 5 assists, he was dominant. Keonte, you talk about efficiency, he always guards the other team's best player, 4 of 6 from 3, he was great. And Jaylon Tyson, he always flirts with a triple-double and he just makes everybody around him better."