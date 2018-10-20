There hadn't been too much enthusiasm surrounding Berkeley this week, after an 3-0 start turned into a 3-3 midway mark due to turnovers and a lack of explosive plays. With an opponent in Oregon State who had steadily improved over the prior weeks and was coming off a bye, it looked like the Bears could be heading into another dismal trip to Corvallis.

So the Bears went back to what worked. Chase Garbers got the start. The defense blitzed frequently. Patrick Laird made cutback after cutback. Tevin Paul made a ton of plays in the backfield. Evan Weaver looked like himself again. The Bears went up to 16 sacks for the year (up from 9), and business was taken care of in the 49-7 drubbing of the Beavers.

In the postgame show on the Pac-12 Network, Laird credited a players-only meeting held Friday to help channel some of the emotion that the Bears played with today.

While the first drive resulted in a punt for the Cal offense, the Bears forced a three and out (thanks to Deon White pressure), then Garbers showed his arm, with a comeback to Noa going for 15, a slant and go to Wharton going for 55, then Malik McMorris got his first TD of the year, a little bootleg by Garbers for a 3 yard score.

After another drive where the Bears forced two TFLs to force a punt, and they went to work from the six, with big plays by Moe Ways, Noa, and a Garbers QB draw going for 20, but there was miscommunication on a snap under center, and the Bears had turnover number 15 in four week. The Cal defense responded with a three and out, and got great field position to start from the OSU 40.

A Jeremiah Hawkins swing pass for 9, a Chris Brown run for 2 then, then a wheel route to Laird for 29 yards made it 14-0. The pass rush continued to hurt Oregon State, Evan Weaver destroyed Connor Blount, then Zeandae Johnson got pressure to force the third three and out of the half.

Then came the running game, which was good for 305 yards on the afternoon. Garbers picked up 11 on a QB draw. Laird hurdled a guy for 24 yards to get to 1st and goal, then followed it up with massive stiff arm to true freshman Matthew Tago, getting in from four yards out.

The Bears did make one of their few errors after a three and out of their own, as Jaylinn Hawkins got flagged for targeting, a play which knocked OSU QB Blount out of the game. Jack Colletto came in for the Beavers, and although there was some chicanery to end the half, the Bears took a 21-0 lead into their locker room.

Out of halftime came more of the same. 53 yards on a run by Laird as he cut back across the defense. A 12 yard comeback to Wharton. A Garbers keeper for 8, then Chris Brown got his first career touchdown, untouched on the outside zone.

With Hawkins out, Trey Turner III came in to have his best game in a Cal uniform. With 10 tackles and 2 TFLs, Turner was everywhere in the second half, including a sack on a pivotal 4th and 6. Cal had another shot at good field position, but the Bears couldn't convert on a 4th down of their own.

Then came mistake number three. Zeandae Johnson got flagged for targeting, and the Beavers used it as the impetus to score their only points of the game, with Colletto making a couple nice throws to Artavis Pierce and Isaiah Hodgins. Colletto finished with a 1 yard TD run on the drive.

Then came mistake number four. The Nam Le special, a surprise onside executed to perfection by Oregon State that Daniel Scott got boxed out for. Cal forced a four and out, thanks to a massive sack by Jordan Kunaszyk.

Cal and OSU traded possessions, then the Bears got solid field position, from the 50, took advantage of a defensive holding penalty, and Garbers found Noa with a dart, and Noa did the rest to bring it to 35-7.

A Turner TFL and a Deon White/Weaver combo sack gave the Bears the ball, as Wilcox and company looked to run down the game. Brandon McIlwain in for a couple QB runs, Laird converted a 4th and 2 on a swing pass, then the redshirt senior did some reading on a 30 yard TD run.

While Oregon State started driving near the end, Colletto threw a pass that Josh Drayden read perfectly, housing it, and giving the game its final 49-7 score, and the Bears' first Pac-12 road win since Jared Goff took down UW in 2015.