Bears Roll Over Beavers, 49-7, the First Pac-12 Road Victory since 2015
There hadn't been too much enthusiasm surrounding Berkeley this week, after an 3-0 start turned into a 3-3 midway mark due to turnovers and a lack of explosive plays. With an opponent in Oregon State who had steadily improved over the prior weeks and was coming off a bye, it looked like the Bears could be heading into another dismal trip to Corvallis.
So the Bears went back to what worked. Chase Garbers got the start. The defense blitzed frequently. Patrick Laird made cutback after cutback. Tevin Paul made a ton of plays in the backfield. Evan Weaver looked like himself again. The Bears went up to 16 sacks for the year (up from 9), and business was taken care of in the 49-7 drubbing of the Beavers.
In the postgame show on the Pac-12 Network, Laird credited a players-only meeting held Friday to help channel some of the emotion that the Bears played with today.
While the first drive resulted in a punt for the Cal offense, the Bears forced a three and out (thanks to Deon White pressure), then Garbers showed his arm, with a comeback to Noa going for 15, a slant and go to Wharton going for 55, then Malik McMorris got his first TD of the year, a little bootleg by Garbers for a 3 yard score.
After another drive where the Bears forced two TFLs to force a punt, and they went to work from the six, with big plays by Moe Ways, Noa, and a Garbers QB draw going for 20, but there was miscommunication on a snap under center, and the Bears had turnover number 15 in four week. The Cal defense responded with a three and out, and got great field position to start from the OSU 40.
A Jeremiah Hawkins swing pass for 9, a Chris Brown run for 2 then, then a wheel route to Laird for 29 yards made it 14-0. The pass rush continued to hurt Oregon State, Evan Weaver destroyed Connor Blount, then Zeandae Johnson got pressure to force the third three and out of the half.
Then came the running game, which was good for 305 yards on the afternoon. Garbers picked up 11 on a QB draw. Laird hurdled a guy for 24 yards to get to 1st and goal, then followed it up with massive stiff arm to true freshman Matthew Tago, getting in from four yards out.
The Bears did make one of their few errors after a three and out of their own, as Jaylinn Hawkins got flagged for targeting, a play which knocked OSU QB Blount out of the game. Jack Colletto came in for the Beavers, and although there was some chicanery to end the half, the Bears took a 21-0 lead into their locker room.
Out of halftime came more of the same. 53 yards on a run by Laird as he cut back across the defense. A 12 yard comeback to Wharton. A Garbers keeper for 8, then Chris Brown got his first career touchdown, untouched on the outside zone.
With Hawkins out, Trey Turner III came in to have his best game in a Cal uniform. With 10 tackles and 2 TFLs, Turner was everywhere in the second half, including a sack on a pivotal 4th and 6. Cal had another shot at good field position, but the Bears couldn't convert on a 4th down of their own.
Then came mistake number three. Zeandae Johnson got flagged for targeting, and the Beavers used it as the impetus to score their only points of the game, with Colletto making a couple nice throws to Artavis Pierce and Isaiah Hodgins. Colletto finished with a 1 yard TD run on the drive.
Then came mistake number four. The Nam Le special, a surprise onside executed to perfection by Oregon State that Daniel Scott got boxed out for. Cal forced a four and out, thanks to a massive sack by Jordan Kunaszyk.
Cal and OSU traded possessions, then the Bears got solid field position, from the 50, took advantage of a defensive holding penalty, and Garbers found Noa with a dart, and Noa did the rest to bring it to 35-7.
A Turner TFL and a Deon White/Weaver combo sack gave the Bears the ball, as Wilcox and company looked to run down the game. Brandon McIlwain in for a couple QB runs, Laird converted a 4th and 2 on a swing pass, then the redshirt senior did some reading on a 30 yard TD run.
While Oregon State started driving near the end, Colletto threw a pass that Josh Drayden read perfectly, housing it, and giving the game its final 49-7 score, and the Bears' first Pac-12 road win since Jared Goff took down UW in 2015.
Final stats in the Bears' smackdown of the Beavers pic.twitter.com/RK3EqfHn0b— Cal Rivals (@CalRivals) October 20, 2018
Statistical Leaders
Garbers: 17-26, 234 yards, 3 TDs
Laird: 22 carries, 193 yards, 2 TDs, 3 receptions, 48 yards, 1 TD
Wharton: 5 catches, 80 yards
Noa: 5 catches, 73 yards, 1 TD
Trey Turner: 10 tackles (8 solo), 2 TFLs, 1 sack
Tevin Paul: 6 tackles, 2.5 TFLs, 1.5 sacks
Traveon Beck and Josh Drayden: 1 INT each
Notes and Thoughts
- Ryan Gibson got the start in place of Mike Saffell, as the latter reportedly suffered a leg injury early this week. Will Craig also made his way in, as Pat Mekari moved to left guard for a handful of snaps
- This was the best day as far as 20+ yard plays came on the year, as the Bears had 8 over that number, including the first 20+ yard runs by a running back, as Laird broke runs of 24, 53, and 30
- The two targeting penalties makes five on the year for the Bears, as Zeandae Johnson will have to sit out the first half against Washington.
- The seven sacks and 12 TFLs are the most by the Bears defense on the year.
- Brandon McIlwain didn't throw a single pass after starting the previous two games for the Bears. He finished with 4 carries for 27 yards.
- Cal managed to avoid Jermar Jefferson for the most part, he did bust a 33 yard run as one of his two carries. He was hobbled with a hamstring issue.
The Three Areas
Explosive Plays (15+): Cal 10, Oregon State 3 (Big Cal Win)
Third Down Conversions: Cal 6-11, Oregon State 4-17 (Big Cal Win)
Turnovers: Cal 1, Oregon State 2 (Cal Win)
- This was the first time Cal has won the turnover battle since the opener against North Carolina
- Cal had 7.8 yards per play, Oregon State had 3.3
- The 539 yards Cal produced are the most they've had this year
In all, this was the most complete game that the Bears played all year. In particular, Tevin Paul, Trey Turner, and the offensive line deserve special commendation for their work on the afternoon.
