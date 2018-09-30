There were certain issues that Cal had struggled with last year when they went up to Oregon. The defensive front was pushed around with the Oregon zone blocking schemes. The offensive line couldn't get a push. Receivers couldn't get separation. No pass rush. Three out of four of those remained present in Cal's first loss of the season, a 35-24 loss to 19th ranked Oregon in their Pac-12 opener.

The running was admittedly alright for Cal on their first home edition of Pac-12 after dark, as Brandon McIlwain became the first Cal QB since Joe Kapp (yes, in 1958) to run for over 100 yards. Patrick Laird looked a bit like the Patrick Laird of 2017 as Oregon missed the productivity of Austin Faoliu. But aside from a late drive, where McIlwain completed a couple nice throws to Ian Bunting and Moe Ways, there wasn't enough of anything, as Cal made several mistakes that doomed them against the best quarterback they'll face all year and a very talented run game.

It starts with turnovers, one of the main points of emphasis for this Cal team. That failed them, as Chase Garbers threw two interceptions, both on passes to Jeremiah Hawkins, one on an underthrow, one on an overthrow. The second of these was the more painful, as the Bears were driving after an Oregon fumble. Hawkins motioned out, ran a deep crossing route, and Garbers threw over his head, right into the waiting arms of onetime Cal recruiting target Jevon Holland.

The third turnover may have been the most impactful, as McIlwain followed up two straight 11 yard gains with a sack and a fumble, which was picked up by Lamar Winston, and returned for a score. That swung it from a potential 21-17 game at the half to a 28-10 halftime score. CJ Verdell broke a 74 yarder to open the second half, and it looked about over at that point. A late Oregon pick-6 as McIlwain overthrew an open Vic Wharton, and Ugo Amadi gave the Ducks their final score. Turnover five bounced off Noa into the hands of Holland, and that was that.