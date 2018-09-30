Bears Come Down to Earth in 42-24 Loss to Oregon
There were certain issues that Cal had struggled with last year when they went up to Oregon. The defensive front was pushed around with the Oregon zone blocking schemes. The offensive line couldn't get a push. Receivers couldn't get separation. No pass rush. Three out of four of those remained present in Cal's first loss of the season, a 35-24 loss to 19th ranked Oregon in their Pac-12 opener.
The running was admittedly alright for Cal on their first home edition of Pac-12 after dark, as Brandon McIlwain became the first Cal QB since Joe Kapp (yes, in 1958) to run for over 100 yards. Patrick Laird looked a bit like the Patrick Laird of 2017 as Oregon missed the productivity of Austin Faoliu. But aside from a late drive, where McIlwain completed a couple nice throws to Ian Bunting and Moe Ways, there wasn't enough of anything, as Cal made several mistakes that doomed them against the best quarterback they'll face all year and a very talented run game.
It starts with turnovers, one of the main points of emphasis for this Cal team. That failed them, as Chase Garbers threw two interceptions, both on passes to Jeremiah Hawkins, one on an underthrow, one on an overthrow. The second of these was the more painful, as the Bears were driving after an Oregon fumble. Hawkins motioned out, ran a deep crossing route, and Garbers threw over his head, right into the waiting arms of onetime Cal recruiting target Jevon Holland.
The third turnover may have been the most impactful, as McIlwain followed up two straight 11 yard gains with a sack and a fumble, which was picked up by Lamar Winston, and returned for a score. That swung it from a potential 21-17 game at the half to a 28-10 halftime score. CJ Verdell broke a 74 yarder to open the second half, and it looked about over at that point. A late Oregon pick-6 as McIlwain overthrew an open Vic Wharton, and Ugo Amadi gave the Ducks their final score. Turnover five bounced off Noa into the hands of Holland, and that was that.
At the end of the day, Justin Herbert had a solid game. He completed over 70% of his passes and threw a handful of nice deep balls for two scores. Dillon Mitchell showed the same explosiveness he had a week before. Travis Dye and CJ Verdell were explosive. Jordon Scott occupied space. They did as expected. Cal did not.
It also may be the start of another QB competition, as McIlwain played the majority of the second half after Garbers threw his second interception.
The Subpackages
With Cam Goode out for the year, we've seen an influx of subpackages meant to cover his versatility. They started in their pseudo 2-4-5, with Tevin Paul playing one OLB spot. They used big packages on rushing downs, smaller ones on passing downs to rush the passer. When Oregon converted on third downs and ran tempo, the Bears couldn't sub their guys into the appropriate package.
One thing that Justin Wilcox has mentioned is that playing against tempo as a defense makes you simple. In particular, when the Bears went against a passing set, and got converted against, they had their pass rush group on the field against a physical Oregon front, a pass rush group that's a bit smaller up front than their three man front with Chris Palmer in the middle. Oregon then went for thirty yards on the group before they could make a change.
Other Quick Observations
- In the numbers Cal keeps track of:
Turnovers: Oregon 1, Cal 5 (big Oregon win)
Third Downs: Oregon 8-13, Cal 7-13 (Oregon win)
Explosives (plays over 15 yards): Oregon 8, Cal 8 (tie)
- Cal actually won the 1st down and penalty battle, 25 first downs to Oregon's 20 and 4 penalties for 30 yards opposed to 7 for 72 for Oregon.
- Yards per play: Oregon 7.6, Cal 5.9. Worst Cal has allowed this year by a lot.
- No sacks for the Bears as the pass rush only pressured Herbert a handful of times
- Fourteen tackles for Evan Weaver, who gave Cal fans a scare with coming off due to an injury in the 4th quarter. He stayed out for a play, then came back in.
We're trying to be better than we were... but we weren't good enough tonight. What's more important is focusing on what it takes to play well and be better. That's what the mentality is, that's what comes with the territory in big games, and we'll get better....— Cal Rivals (@CalRivals) September 30, 2018
- Despite all that, there were a couple positives. Special teams plays were alright, with Ashtyn Davis and Jeremiah Hawkins busting off a couple decent returns and Vic Wharton pulling a page out of the North Texas playbook with a fake fair catch. Wharton had a solid day, recovering from a bad performance against Idaho State
- Ian Bunting had the longest play of the day for the Bears, a 45 yarder that he brought in with one hand.
The ending message is of a team that fought hard, and that's undeniable, as Wilcox said they don't quit, they don't have quitter. This wasn't quitting. It was however, plenty of breakdowns for a team that had a small margin of error. That doesn't work and that was on full display.