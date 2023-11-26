Basketball: Five takeaways from Cal's run of close losses
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO -- On Saturday afternoon, in a cozy high school gym loud and loaded to the brim with San Diego State supporters, Mark Madsen's Cal basketball team whittled away at a 12-point deficit over the final 9 minutes to force overtime against a good Aztecs team fresh off a national runner-up finish last year.
In the end, it was a fourth straight loss for the rebuilding Golden Bears, but that stretch includes three losses by 3 points and the 76-67 overtime defeat Saturday.
While the results aren't materializing just yet, Madsen remained resolute that the breakthrough is coming for this team.
"We're a tough team. We're a resilient team and we're going to start stacking up wins as we rebuild this program," Madesen said. "I can't tell you if it's going to happen immediately tomorrow, but it will happen."
For what it's worth, San Diego State coach Brian Dutcher shared those sentiments regarding the 2-5 Bears.
"They're a very good team, but unfortunately they're losing one-possession games at the end and that's hard. But they come out and fight every day -- that's a credit to Mark and the way he does things. Those kids have got a lot of fight in them," Dutcher said. "When they get fully healthy, they're going to be a really dangerous team."
There is that component to it all ...
Through this four-game losing skid, Cal has been without starting guard Devin Askew and key veteran reserve Jalen Celestine, while expected rotation contributor Keonte Kennedy has missed the whole season so far.
"We just have to take care of the ball and solve the turnover problem," said Grant Newell, who had 4 of the turnovers Saturday. "I think, you know, a new group of guys, we also have a couple guys out, so we're just getting used to playing with each other. Even though we lost today, I think it's a step in the right direction."
Madsen remained tight-lipped on when any of those players might return to action.
"We're hopeful that over the coming weeks we have more to announce," he said.
But even not at full strength, there's been a lot to learn about these Bears so far.
Here's are some key takeaways from Saturday and the season at large ...
Madsen's emphasis -- less turnovers
The one area of Cal's performance so far that has Madsen's full attention and emphasis is the Bears' proclivity for turnovers.
They rank 292nd in the country in averaging 14.4 turnovers per game -- which is right where they finished in the loss Saturday.
"The team is incredibly resilient. The team knows that each of these last four games now have come down to basically one possession. Where we have to get better is not turning the ball over as much," Madsen said. "We were averaging 19 turnovers a game in the prior three -- we cut it down a little bit, 14 turnovers in an overtime game tonight, but you look at San Diego State, they had 5. We have to continue to attack ball control, and as we do the wins are going to stack up."
Four of those turnovers Saturday came from guard Jaylon Tyson, who frankly had to force things at times to give the Bears a jolt when the rest of the offense was flat-lining. Tyson has a team-high 24 turnovers for the season, while big man Fardaw Aimaq has 21. They also happen to be the Bears' best players overall.
After battling to force overtime vs. San Diego State, Cal opened the extra period with back-to-back turnovers -- from Tyson and a travel by Grant Newell -- as the Aztecs struck first and led the rest of the way.
