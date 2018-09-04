Bold was most definitely not the word you'd use to describe Cal's offense from Saturday, but the ability to be bold is something Beau Baldwin wants to see from his troika of quarterbacks.

"The boldness and the courage to take those shots when they're there," Baldwin said, "but understand it's well-timed aggression. It's that fine line where you don't want them playing just safe and cautious, but you also don't want them out of control, so it's that ability to take what the defense is giving you, operate within the system, but win those well timed aggression shots."

The Cal QBs, Ross Bowers, Chase Garbers, and Brandon McIlwain will need to work on taking the right kind of chances, but Baldwin reflected that there were times that he could have taken his own advice Saturday.

"If they're not playing with as much depth and crowding the line of scrimmage, sometimes all it takes is breaking that safety tackle and there's no last line of defense," Baldwin noted, "those are two things that are the reason you didn't score a few more times, part of it's on me, we could've done a better job on a few things getting over the top, taking the shots when they were within the call."

Baldwin noted Tuesday that he's never really played three QBs over a season, once playing two alternating during Vernon Adams' freshman year, but this is a new territory for the Bears as they look to figure out their situation going into Provo.

"We have a plan," Baldwin said when asked about rotating the trio.

Offensive Line

In the aftermath of Saturday, the offensive line was an area that was looked at as not quite living up to their lofty expectations, but that might not have been the case at first glance.

"One of the things that happened during the game was different schemes and different looks than they did a year ago," right guard Mike Saffell noted, "which is a credit to them for taking that game plan."

"More than anything I thought we did well from a missed assignment standpoint, they'll be the first to tell you there are levels of moving the LOS, the line of scrimmage," Baldwin said, "we could have been better in certain areas. They were bringing 11 guys up within the line of scrimmage sometimes, you start getting safeties down there, sometimes a play might be blocked pretty decent, but a safety makes a tackle at two yards. Those are the opportunities where I look back and think a few more shots could have been taken, maybe a few more things that way."

The big takeaway is that the Bears have to execute better on the perimeter to keep the safeties back, along with continuing to utilize the QB run game and generally doing better up the middle with a BYU team that has size.

"We'll have to do a better job against BYU coming to the sideline and making corrections on the fly," Saffell said, "but it's game one, we'll try to make those corrections in the future."

Start of BYU prep

The Bears are getting into preparation for their trip to Provo, and the focus is on the size up front, including 6'9" defensive lineman Corbin Kaufusi.

"Big stout guys, kinda like North Carolina," Saffell said about the BYU DL, "they're very stout, they make a lot of plays, they fly to the ball, they're a physical defense. We pride ourselves on the same things, being tough and smart, and we've got gameplan, we're gonna try to use it."

"On film, they don't take the air out of it as much," Baldwin added, "they box it in and keep some things in front of them, a little more than North Carolina was on Saturday, where they were bringing everyone to the line of scrimmage. They get in post-safety, they get in split safety, a little more percentage-wise in split safety, and they make plays."

On Garbers

None of the quarterbacks are available to the media this week, but Saffell was able to give some thoughts on his freshman roommate, Chase Garbers.

"That's something that he's always dreamed of, something we've talked about since we were roommates last year," Saffell said, "of him being excited to play. He's always had that kind of thing about him, that confidence that you can put him in the game whenever you want, that's a thing a team loves and a coaching staff loves. It obviously showed when he went in there, didn't miss a beat, played incredibly well for a first game. He knows he has to get better, we know we have to get better as an offensive group. We're excited to do it, and so excited for him and his family to get that chance and for him to perform that well when he got his number called."