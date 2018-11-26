Ashtyn Davis and Steven Coutts Pick up Pac-12 Player of the Week Awards
For the first time this year, Cal has gotten more than one of the weekly player of the week awards, as safety Ashtyn Davis and punter Steven Coutts picked up Pac-12 Player of the Week awards for their performance on defense and special teams respectively.
Davis picked up his defensive player of the week award with his three tackle, two interception, one pass breakup, and one pick-six. His first interception, returned for a touchdown, gave the Bears a 14-0 lead less than two minutes into the game, one that the Bears would hold onto for the remainder of the contest. Davis now is 3rd on the team in tackles, with 48, along with a team leading 4 interceptions.
Davis became the third Bear to win the weekly honor, joining Evan Weaver (for his performance against Washington) and Luc Bequette (for his performance against USC)
The @CalFootball defense has catapulted to a new level, and Ashtyn Davis is at the forefront.— Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) November 26, 2018
The Golden Bears’ safety nabbed two interceptions— one for a pick-six, and recorded 141 all-purpose yards.
Davis is your #Pac12FB Defensive Player of the Week. https://t.co/j65bWTfFvD pic.twitter.com/Q7OHHEtYr9
In a game where field position meant a lot for the Bears, Coutts did the dirty work for the Bears, with five punts getting inside the Colorado 20 and getting two 50+ yarders on eight punts. The Aussie now has 35 punts inside the 20 on the year, and two of his punts turned into fumbles recovered by Cal. The Bears' coverage unit allowed -6 punt return yards on the four punts that were returned, as Coutts averaged 46.4 yards per punt (371 yards on 8 punts).
"Steven's been a weapon for us all year," Justin Wilcox said Saturday, "Steven's punted really well for us and we use him, sometimes when we're in those 'kinda, maybe go for it, maybe not,' where we are right now in the strength of our team, we're gonna use Steven to pin people. He got us out of trouble a couple times when we were backed up."
How about some love for the punters?@CalFootball’s Steven Coutts pinned Colorado inside its own 20-yard line five times and had two punts of 50-plus yards in the Golden Bears' win.— Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) November 26, 2018
Coutts is this week’s Special Teams Player of the Week: https://t.co/j65bWTfFvD pic.twitter.com/tmQMtrFrMv