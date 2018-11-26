For the first time this year, Cal has gotten more than one of the weekly player of the week awards, as safety Ashtyn Davis and punter Steven Coutts picked up Pac-12 Player of the Week awards for their performance on defense and special teams respectively.

Davis picked up his defensive player of the week award with his three tackle, two interception, one pass breakup, and one pick-six. His first interception, returned for a touchdown, gave the Bears a 14-0 lead less than two minutes into the game, one that the Bears would hold onto for the remainder of the contest. Davis now is 3rd on the team in tackles, with 48, along with a team leading 4 interceptions.

Davis became the third Bear to win the weekly honor, joining Evan Weaver (for his performance against Washington) and Luc Bequette (for his performance against USC)