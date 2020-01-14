Per a Cal football release, Cal Poly assistant head coach/running backs coach Aristotle Thompson will be Cal's next running backs coach. Thompson, who was set to be retained by former Cal offensive coordinator Beau Baldwin at Cal Poly, will now replace Nick Edwards at the spot, who followed Baldwin to Cal Poly.

Thompson had been in San Luis Obispo for the previous 11 years, serving as running backs coach for all of them. During that time, he had 10 1000 yard rushers over the last nine years (he had two in 2014). He also served as Cal Poly's recruiting coordinator and pro liason.

Thompson overlapped with Cal head coach Justin Wilcox twice at Boise State, in 2007-08 when Thompson was the assistant director of football operations while Wilcox was defensive coordinator, and in 2001, when Thompson was an assistant strength and conditioning coach, while Wilcox was a graduate assistant.

"I know first-hand the type of coach and person Aristotle is," Wilcox said in a release. "He joins our program after spending more than a decade coaching and teaching at a strong academic institution like Cal Poly, and understanding that type of strong academic environment is important. He also has a long track record of developing running backs, and he is well-known and well-liked in recruiting circles, particularly on the West Coast."

"I am excited to become part of a tremendous coaching staff at Cal," Thompson said. "This is a program that has established a great culture over the last three years and I'll do everything I can to contribute to it."

Thompson recruited the Los Angeles area for Cal Poly, and he played his high school ball in the state of Oregon, as Jesuit HS in Portland (same HS as Cal LB signee Andy Alfieri).

Thompson completes Cal's staff for the 2020 season, joining offensive coordinator/QB coach Bill Musgrave and offensive line coach Angus McClure as new hires. Wide receivers coach Burl Toler and tight ends coach Marques Tuiasosopo will continue in their positions.

Thompson's 1000 Yard Rushers

- Jake Romanelli (2011)

- Deonte Williams (2012)

- Kristaan Ivory (2013)

- Chris Brown, Kori Garcia (2014)

- Chris Brown (2015)

- Joe Protheroe (2016)

- Jared Mohamed (2017)

- Joe Protheroe (2018)

- Duy Tran-Sampson (2019)