Analyzing Cal's potential offensive coordinator candidates
Cal’s search for a new offensive coordinator intensified this weekend following the end of the Golden Bears' season, and the search has left few clues along the way.
A quiet search means that something is either going very well or very poorly.
Hope for the former.
So, what exactly is Justin Wilcox looking for in his next hire? That’s hard to say. He’s been extremely coy the couple times he's been asked what the search. What we do know so far is that this one is unlikely to look like any of his previous hires at offensive coordinator.
So what's the buzz?
The sense is that Wilcox and Co. are looking for someone who’s a little bit younger and is in a position coach role with some shared coordinator experience (or even no experience in the last category).
It’s also worth noting that there was a very clear stylistic change in the offense in the last two weeks after Wilcox fired Bill Musgrave. The numbers behind it did not look much different in yards per play or overall efficiency, but the team looked significantly more fluid on offense than it did in almost any other game, embracing more open formations (bigger gaps between tight ends, wide receivers and the offensive line) with faster motions and a smaller playbook to prioritize execution.
That feels like a positive look for what the future of this offense could be, even if it won’t be the same folks running it.
One, a few players, parents and others that have high interest in the program noted that this style of play is preferable. Additionally, playing a faster and more fluid game the weeks after letting Musgrave walk provide some proof of concept.
Before we get to our list of potential candidates for the job, to address one obvious name at the top, it is my understanding that Sacramento State head coach Troy Taylor is ‘focused on winning’ right now as his team looks to make a deep FCS playoff run. Whether he would have been interested in the job otherwise or not, his availability likely doesn't fit Cal's timeline for a desired hire regardless.
To be clear, most of what’s below this sentence is speculative. There just really hasn’t been much to go on. More will probably come out as the week unfolds, as there are still jobs that are being decided elsewhere.
So let’s look at some potential fits, in no particular order for now.
Marcus Arroyo
Relevant experience:
-2011 Cal QBs
-2012 Cal PGC/QBs
-2013 Southern Miss OC/WR
-2017 Oregon co-OC/QB/TE
-2018 Oregon OC/QB/TE
-2019 Oregon AHC/OC/QB
-2000-22 UNLV HC
Connection/fit: Oregon experience, Cal experience, coached against Wilcox this year. Arroyo is younger (42) and has a tremendous amount of experience as a person, player and coach in Northern California (Sacramento native). Obviously, his Cal experience comes on the wrong end of the Jeff Tedford years and his name is unfortunately tied into some less than ideal experiences for the Golden Bears. More on that momentarily. Note: Pro coaching experience was omitted from the chart for relevancy.
Status: Arroyo is a new name to consider and would have to be assumed to be in the early stages of consideration if he is considered at all. UNLV fired Arroyo on Monday morning after it appeared that he might have another shot to keep that job going forward. There’s a lot to consider here with Arroyo, but the main reason it seems that he was fired was that their new athletic director wanted to bring in his own guy, despite Arroyo showing that he was improving the direction of that team.
Considerations: Plenty of people would take issue with this hire, for sure. It’s understandable: Arroyo went 7-23 at UNLV and the mass perception is that he underperformed with Justin Herbert during his time at Oregon. Additionally, scars of Zach Maynard (whose quarterback coach was, you guessed it, Marcus Arroyo) still sort of linger in the Cal community. There is, however, reason to believe that the Oregon underperformance has more to do with Mario Cristobal than it ever did with Arroyo. Tyler van Dyke, the Miami quarterback, was getting a lot of hot and heavy NFL Draft love before the season. Enter Cristobal, and now guess who is not receiving any draft love?
When Arroyo was the full-time offensive coordinator at Oregon, the Ducks scored around 35 points per game in both 2018 and 2019. Additionally, Arroyo’s offense at UNLV did some interesting things (and featured a 1,000 yard rusher!), so there’s some relative optimism about a potential hire there.
Jesse's read: Call this one of the betting favorites. I just think it makes a lot of sense overall. He’s a spread guy (which seems to be the leaning) with some very real bonafides and West Coast ties. Would this hire majorly move the needle? Maybe not. Is this a good/fine hire that gets Cal back on track? Probably.
Scott Huff
