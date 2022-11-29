Cal’s search for a new offensive coordinator intensified this weekend following the end of the Golden Bears' season, and the search has left few clues along the way.

A quiet search means that something is either going very well or very poorly.

Hope for the former.

So, what exactly is Justin Wilcox looking for in his next hire? That’s hard to say. He’s been extremely coy the couple times he's been asked what the search. What we do know so far is that this one is unlikely to look like any of his previous hires at offensive coordinator.

So what's the buzz?

The sense is that Wilcox and Co. are looking for someone who’s a little bit younger and is in a position coach role with some shared coordinator experience (or even no experience in the last category).

It’s also worth noting that there was a very clear stylistic change in the offense in the last two weeks after Wilcox fired Bill Musgrave. The numbers behind it did not look much different in yards per play or overall efficiency, but the team looked significantly more fluid on offense than it did in almost any other game, embracing more open formations (bigger gaps between tight ends, wide receivers and the offensive line) with faster motions and a smaller playbook to prioritize execution.

That feels like a positive look for what the future of this offense could be, even if it won’t be the same folks running it.

One, a few players, parents and others that have high interest in the program noted that this style of play is preferable. Additionally, playing a faster and more fluid game the weeks after letting Musgrave walk provide some proof of concept.

Before we get to our list of potential candidates for the job, to address one obvious name at the top, it is my understanding that Sacramento State head coach Troy Taylor is ‘focused on winning’ right now as his team looks to make a deep FCS playoff run. Whether he would have been interested in the job otherwise or not, his availability likely doesn't fit Cal's timeline for a desired hire regardless.

To be clear, most of what’s below this sentence is speculative. There just really hasn’t been much to go on. More will probably come out as the week unfolds, as there are still jobs that are being decided elsewhere.

So let’s look at some potential fits, in no particular order for now.