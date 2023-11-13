After a four-week drought, Cal football finally managed to secure a win. “Secure” may be too strong of a word to use in this situation, though — at times, it seemed like the win came off the coattails of luck, Pac-12 magic and complete and utter chaos.

After all, this was the last Pac-12 home game for the Bears, so chaos was almost a prerequisite.

But, a win is a win. And wins matter.

To break the game down a bit, Cal got off to a strong — but chaotic — start, with a 51-yard fumble return touchdown by linebacker Cade Uluave in the 12th minute. A 6-yard receiving touchdown by tight end Jack Endries helped the Bears solidify a 14-7 lead after the first quarter.

Somewhere along the way early in this game, things turned upside down and stayed that way.

Cal continued its scoring with a second-quarter touchdown by … center Brian Driscoll. For those keeping count, that’s now two fumble recovery touchdowns in as many quarters. Accounting for the Bears’ three other touchdowns of the day were sophomore star running back Jaydn Ott — one rushing and one receiving — and … defensive back Nohl Williams.

For folks at home that’s two defensive touchdowns.

Six total touchdowns. Half of them off fumble recoveries. Two-thirds by the defense. Pac-12 football.

For most of the season, Cal has struggled with all three phrases clicking at once; when the offense is solid, the defense falls apart, or, when the defense is strong, special teams lose the Bears the game. This was one of those games, especially as the Cal offense lost momentum at the end of the second quarter and struggled to get anything going.