Leading up to football season, we're going to go through Cal's roster as it stands at the moment, going backward from #99 all the way to #2, looking at where guys stand, either going into the rotation or otherwise.

88 Taariq Johnson

WR | 6'2", 220 lbs | Redshirt Freshman | Buena Park, CA

Likely Role in 2018: In WR rotation

Johnson had the best spring of any offensive player, getting more reps due to injuries and absences of the projected starters at wide receiver. He's shown that he can be a threat on RPOs, in red zone situations, and generally as a one on one matchup. Both Justin Wilcox and Beau Baldwin have commented that he's changed his body the most of anyone as well. Johnson came in with the class of 2017, next to teammate Jeremiah Hawkins, and the two will have plenty of opportunity to play next to each other in 2018.

87 Kyle Wells

TE | 6'3", 235 lbs | Redshirt Senior | Loomis, CA

Likely Role in 2018: In TE rotation, likely during bigger packages

Wells made his one reception of 2017 count, ending the first half of the Washington State game with a big TD, which spelled the beginning of the blowout. Wells was used mainly as a blocking TE in 2017, but has been running routes more frequently in practice. Wells, a former walk-on, quietly earned a scholarship in the summer of 2017, as the former Del Oro standout gave the Bears depth at the TE spot.

Career stats: 1 reception, 2 yards, 1 TD, 11 games played in 2017

85 Greyson Bankhead

WR | 6', 170 lbs | Redshirt Sophomore | Corona, CA

Likely Role in 2018: Fighting to get into the WR rotation

Bankhead has had a roller coaster of a career at Cal. Originally meant to come in with the class of 2015, he grayshirted, coming in during the spring in 2016. After an excellent spring that had him poised to be in the rotation, he broke his leg right before the beginning of fall camp. Since then, he's been working his way back, and he had some flashes this past spring at the wide receiver spot. There's work to do for Bankhead still.

84 Gavin Reinwald

TE | 6'3", 225 lbs | Sophomore | Elk Grove, CA

Likely Role in 2018: In the TE rotation, in more of a receiving role

Reinwald was relatively off Cal's radar until about two or three weeks before signing day in 2017, as Justin Wilcox's staff was working to build relationships with coaches in NorCal. One said he had a tight end for 2017, and the Bears flipped Reinwald from his commitment to Hawaii not long after. Reinwald was undersized a year ago, but got playing time, most notably catching five passes against Washington State. In 2018, he's bigger, with room to add onto his frame, as he's been a bigger target for the assorted QB group.

Career stats: 11 receptions for 104 yards

83 Ben Moos

OLB | 6'4", 230 lbs | Redshirt Freshman | Pullman, WA

Likely Role in 2018: Learning OLB with a chance to move into the rotation

The son of Nebraska AD Bill Moos, the younger Moos came into the program as a tight end, but got pushed down the depth chart this spring with Wells, Reinwald, Ray Hudson, Jake Ashton and Malik McMorris all pushing for big roles. So Moos, who played DE in high school, flipped to outside linebacker during the final week of fall camp, and it has been a fit since. Tim DeRuyter complimented his pass rushing ability, and said he'll have the opportunity to work his way into the two-deep as he learns the subtleties of the position.

81 Brandon Singleton

WR | 6', 165 lbs | Redshirt Junior | Boutte, LA

Likely Role in 2018: Fighting to get back in the WR rotation

Singleton, a class of 2015 four star, was out this spring, but will be back in the fall. In doing so, he'll return to a wide receiver room where he'll have tons of competition to get back into. Singleton hasn't had too many in-game reps, with his sole TD reception coming against Arizona State in 2016, but he's a quicker wideout who can play on the inside or outside. He can run a fade route well, and the Bears could easily use another receiver who can stretch a defense.

Career stats: 29 receptions, 251 yards and 1 TD

80 Jake Ashton

TE | 6'4", 230 lbs | Redshirt Senior | Indio, CA

Likely Role in 2018: In the TE rotation, likely in bigger packages

Ashton's another big framed tight end, a walk-on who like Wells was used as a blocker. When the Bears went to a 2 TE set against Stanford, Ashton was the second TE. Like Wells, he's been running more routes this spring, and he's been solid on seam routes and coming off the line.

79 Patrick Mekari

OL | 6'4", 320 lbs | Senior | Westlake Village, CA

Likely Role in 2018: Starting left tackle

Mekari outplayed his two-star rating from the class of 2015, as the younger of the Mekari brothers is one of the most versatile offensive linemen the Bears have at the moment. He has some of the quickest feet on the offensive line, and he's added more size to be effective. Offensive line coach Steve Greatwood had him play left guard and right tackle this spring in addition to left tackle, as Mekari could easily play on the inside, possibly making room for Jake Curhan to flip to left tackle, or for true freshman Will Craig to make an early jump into the lineup. For now though, Mekari's the left tackle, and he's done well there.

Career stats: 14 career starts, 12 at left tackle, one at right tackle, one at left guard

77 Jasper Friis

OL | 6'7", 330 lbs | Freshman | Starnberg, Germany

Likely Role in 2018: Learning the offense, catching up to college speed, redshirting

Friis is a developmental prospect, as he's had two years of high school football to really get into the game. He's massive, he looks every bit of the 6'7" that he's listed at, and he's enthusiastic about learning. Jake Curhan, as a fellow big tackle type, is mentoring Friis right now. It may be a bit before Friis gets the hang of things, but he has the stuff that you can't teach, namely size and enthusiasm. Greatwood told Golden Bear Report that in a year, he can be something special. At this point in his football career, he's ahead of where Siu Fuimaono was last year, and Fuimaono's in line to start this year. Friis could make a similar jump, and he has the benefit of an extra spring to propel him forward. That said, the German-Brazillian tackle will likely take this year and soak up everything as he goes forward.