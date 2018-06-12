Leading up to football season, we're going to go through Cal's roster as it stands at the moment, going backward from #99 all the way to #2, looking at where guys stand, either going into the rotation or otherwise.

76 Henry Bazakas

T | 6'6", 310 lbs | Redshirt Junior | Berkeley, CA

We start today with Bazakas, a local lineman from just down the hill at Berkeley high school. Bazakas, a walk-on with a massive tackle frame, was listed as the backup at right tackle on the spring depth chart, and he has experience playing at both tackle spots. He has won the Golden Bear Award for two years running for having the highest GPA on the team, while majoring in business administration.

74 Ryan Gibson

G/C | 6'2", 295 lbs. | Redshirt Junior | Bay St. Louis, MS

Gibson came to Cal in the class of 2015 as a three-star, and was slated for the center position. It's a spot he was slated for, and he's listed as the backup there in the depth chart, but for now he may be a plug and play guy at the guard spots for Steve Greatwood. Gibson got his first three starts of his Cal career in 2017, starting at right guard against USC and getting two starts against Arizona and Colorado at left guard. Gibson and Mike Saffell have been the two guys in the rotation at guard along with Kam Bennett and Valentino Daltoso, and they've given that group much needed depth going forward.

72 Kamryn Bennett

T/G | 6'3", 315 lbs. | Redshirt Senior | Peoria, AZ

Bennett started all 12 games in 2017, with 10 starts at left guard and 2 at left tackle, filling in for an injured Patrick Mekari during the Arizona and Colorado games. Bennett has been versatile enough to slide outside under Greatwood, something he's proud of being able to do. Bennett's likely the starter at left guard come week one of 2018, as the entire offensive line group has remained intact.

71 Jake Curhan

T | 6'6", 327 lbs. | Redshirt Sophomore | Larkspur, CA

Curhan's a big frame at right tackle, and he's possibly the best football player to ever come out of Redwood High School. He started all 12 games as a redshirt freshman a year ago, and was named the team's top offensive player during the Ole Miss win a year ago. Curhan moves very well for a big man, and he's the mentor for Jasper Friis, being the big framed tackle prospect that initially needed to figure out how to translate his size into results. He's continuing a legacy of what Aaron Cochran taught him, as another massive tackle. Curhan also played some left tackle during the spring, which may be a move he makes after 2018.

70 Poutasi (PJ) Poutasi

G | 6'4", 330 lbs. | Redshirt Freshman | Las Vegas, NV

The man with a name so nice, you say it twice. Poutasi redshirted in 2017 after being Justin Wilcox's first commit in the class of 2017, as he got injured during fall camp and the Bears had him heal up and learn the offense. Poutasi's uncle, Sam Poutasi, was coached by Steve Greatwood at Oregon as well, and the younger Poutasi has found a spot at guard going forward. During the spring game, he had a nice pull that sprung Biaggio Ali-Walsh for a 19 yard touchdown scamper.

67 Matt Robinson

T | 6'4", 290 lbs. | Redshirt Junior | Sonoma, CA

Robinson transferred in as a walk-on from nearby Santa Rosa Junior College a year ago, and is currently listed as the backup left tackle on the depth chart. He briefly saw action in the game against Ole Miss a year ago,

65 Tanner Prevnovost

OL | 6', 255 lbs | Redshirt Sophomore | Rancho Santa Margarita, CA

Prevnovost, a walk-on, has been on the scout team for his time at Cal, and he's garnered praise for being versatile and playing the role of various different lineman that the Bears have to go against.