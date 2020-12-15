A Role for Everybody: Who Played in 2020
Cal head coach Justin Wilcox noted that during the shortened season that Cal would end up having, everyone would have a role. That role could either be an on-field one on offense or defense, one on...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news