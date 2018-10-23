With Monday evening's press availability came another blow, as right guard Mike Saffell was announced to be out for the rest of the year by Justin Wilcox. This team has said all the right things, with it being a 'next man up' mentality, or as Tim DeRuyter calls it, a FIDO mentality of 'forget it, drive on,' but Saffell is a big loss for the Bears.

"That was really tough, because Mike's one of our brothers," senior center Addison Ooms said, "it's incredibly sad, especially him of all people. He's such a good personality to have on our offensive line, he's such a good football player, and he loves football so much."

It's not often that you can really see the joy with which someone plays the game, but Saffell is one of those guys for the Bears, and while he was out at practice Monday on crutches smiling, it's a tough loss to swallow for the group.

"He loves every bit of this," Justin Wilcox said, "it's unfortunate and we all feel for him. He'll be back with us for spring, but unfortunately not available for the rest of the year."

With that, the Bears have a couple different configurations that they used on the offensive line Saturday:

Option One:

- Ryan Gibson sliding into Saffell's spot at right guard

This is how Cal started against Oregon State, and Gibson ended up playing 37 of Cal's 69 offensive snaps at right guard. The native of Bay St. Louis, Mississippi now has two starts to his name at right guard.

"Gibby, we've had him come in plenty of times, starting a game last season," Ooms said, "so it was more like a plug and play."

Option Two

- True Freshman Will Craig comes in at left tackle, Patrick Mekari slides over to left guard, and either Valentino Daltoso or Gibson takes the right guard spot (with Daltoso able to give Mekari a break at LG)

"That's a way to spread the reps out a little bit," Wilcox said,"and to have Will play with a veteran guy next to him is helpful."

It's also a way to acclimate Craig to the left tackle spot that Steve Greatwood recruited him for. Craig's an athletic tackle with excellent technique, and he got what was essentially a 43-play audition at the spot, as Pat Mekari moved to the guard spot that he could ostensibly play at the next level. It gives Craig a steady hand next to him, and more importantly, it gives Greatwood more confidence in the pieces that he has.

"Pat has a lot of experience playing guard, that's what he did when he was here when he was younger," Ooms noted, "and Will, so proud to see Will play so well, we know Will's a good football player, so athletic, it's really good to see him have fun playing the game."

Mekari did get dinged up at the end of the Oregon State game, so if he's unable to go, it'll be some combination of both options, likely what they ran near the end of the game, with Craig at left tackle, Daltoso at left guard, and Gibson at right guard. That said, this is Greatwood's forté, mixing and matching, and that's going to be the plan for the Bears going forward.