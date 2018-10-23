A Reconfiguration of the Offensive Line, the Players Only Meeting, and More
With Monday evening's press availability came another blow, as right guard Mike Saffell was announced to be out for the rest of the year by Justin Wilcox. This team has said all the right things, with it being a 'next man up' mentality, or as Tim DeRuyter calls it, a FIDO mentality of 'forget it, drive on,' but Saffell is a big loss for the Bears.
"That was really tough, because Mike's one of our brothers," senior center Addison Ooms said, "it's incredibly sad, especially him of all people. He's such a good personality to have on our offensive line, he's such a good football player, and he loves football so much."
It's not often that you can really see the joy with which someone plays the game, but Saffell is one of those guys for the Bears, and while he was out at practice Monday on crutches smiling, it's a tough loss to swallow for the group.
"He loves every bit of this," Justin Wilcox said, "it's unfortunate and we all feel for him. He'll be back with us for spring, but unfortunately not available for the rest of the year."
With that, the Bears have a couple different configurations that they used on the offensive line Saturday:
Option One:
- Ryan Gibson sliding into Saffell's spot at right guard
This is how Cal started against Oregon State, and Gibson ended up playing 37 of Cal's 69 offensive snaps at right guard. The native of Bay St. Louis, Mississippi now has two starts to his name at right guard.
"Gibby, we've had him come in plenty of times, starting a game last season," Ooms said, "so it was more like a plug and play."
Option Two
- True Freshman Will Craig comes in at left tackle, Patrick Mekari slides over to left guard, and either Valentino Daltoso or Gibson takes the right guard spot (with Daltoso able to give Mekari a break at LG)
"That's a way to spread the reps out a little bit," Wilcox said,"and to have Will play with a veteran guy next to him is helpful."
It's also a way to acclimate Craig to the left tackle spot that Steve Greatwood recruited him for. Craig's an athletic tackle with excellent technique, and he got what was essentially a 43-play audition at the spot, as Pat Mekari moved to the guard spot that he could ostensibly play at the next level. It gives Craig a steady hand next to him, and more importantly, it gives Greatwood more confidence in the pieces that he has.
"Pat has a lot of experience playing guard, that's what he did when he was here when he was younger," Ooms noted, "and Will, so proud to see Will play so well, we know Will's a good football player, so athletic, it's really good to see him have fun playing the game."
Mekari did get dinged up at the end of the Oregon State game, so if he's unable to go, it'll be some combination of both options, likely what they ran near the end of the game, with Craig at left tackle, Daltoso at left guard, and Gibson at right guard. That said, this is Greatwood's forté, mixing and matching, and that's going to be the plan for the Bears going forward.
Players Only
In the aftermath of the Oregon State game, a common theme mentioned by almost every player who spoke to the media was the players only meeting.
"Every Friday night, a coach will generally talk about where the team’s at mentally, physically, some keys to victory and coach Wilcox did that last night," running back Patrick Laird said Saturday, "Then he said, I’m going to get all the support staff, all the coaches out of the room and just have players’ only, so you guys can talk about whatever you want."
That's what happened, with multiple players standing up, giving their piece.
“We talked about our purpose here, we’re not going to be like every other Cal team before us, and it takes us to build this program into what we want it to be,” Chase Garbers said Saturday as well.
"It was something we've done the past couple years," Ooms said Monday, "we just told each other how it is, how we feel, it was a very honest meeting. When we came out of it, it was a very positive message, it was we're a good football team and we've shown that, we've just got to put it all together and we did that. We've just got to keep doing it."
It resulted in an excellent performance Saturday with backs up against the wall, and that's what they have to translate to Washington Saturday.
"Assignment-wise, we've got to do the same stuff," Cam Bynum said, "always execute, don't be too big on their ranking and them being the big-dog of the Pac-12. We just know if we play like we did Saturday, just carry it over, we'll be fine."
Other Odds and Ends
- Wilcox did reiterate that at the moment, Ross Bowers is not out for the year for the Bears.
- Zeandae Johnson will still miss the first half of the Washington game, due to his targeting penalty
- Wilcox has a long relationship with UW head coach Chris Petersen, dating back to their days at Oregon with Wilcox as a player, and Wilcox was asked if he cuts off contact with Petersen during the game week
"He's the best, coach Pete's awesome, and I've known him since 1995 I guess," Wilcox said, "I have a ton of respect for him, I have close relationships with them, but during the season you don't talk to anybody. You talk to the team, and you've got to remember to call family back, so usually don't talk to a lot of other people."
An update on True Freshmen
- Chris Brown has passed the four game mark, making him ineligible to use his redshirt this year after playing in his fifth game of the season, scoring his first career touchdown.
- Both Will Craig and Nikko Remigio played in their third game of the year against Oregon State, both playing against UCLA and Idaho State before
- McCallan Castles played his first reps of the year, joining Ben Skinner and Monroe Young in the 'one game played category' on offense
- Joey Ogunbanjo played in his sixth game, as he was the first of the true freshmen to burn his redshirt
- Tommy Vanis also saw a rep for the defense, the first for the walk-on from Loyola
- Aaron Maldonado has played in three games, still with one game left if the Cal staff wants to use his redshirt. Evan Tattersall has played in two, and Eric Nisich and Nick Alftin have played in one each so far for the Bears'