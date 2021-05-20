A Look at Cal's Summer Enrollees in the Class of 2021

Cal welcomed seven members of their 2021 class to campus during the spring, along with 2020 greyshirt Nate Rutchena and Florida State transfer Raymond Woodie III. In June, they'll welcome in the rest of the 2021 class, twelve more players from the group. Here's a look at who's on the way.

Millner will join a quarterback room with plenty of opportunity to earn a backup role when he gets to campus in the next month or so. With Millner's addition, Cal will now have three scholarship quarterbacks on the roster, and Millner will have the opportunity to compete with Zach Johnson and Robby Rowell for the spot behind Garbers. As a senior at Higley, Millner completed 64.5% of his passes for 2174 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 5 interceptions over a nine game season. Offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave cited Millner being 'a smooth operator,' from his throwing motion to his ability to get out and run. There's going to be an adjustment for Millner in terms of Cal's offense, but the Higley QB was the first and only QB to receive an offer from Musgrave in the 2021 class, so there's a lot of belief in the Higley quarterback's abilities.

Anderson played out a shortened spring season at Mission Viejo, a five game schedule where, per Maxpreps, he recorded 18 receptions for 337 yards and three touchdowns. Anderson was the first commitment of the 2021 class for the Bears, setting a standard for the rest of the group, and his work ethic during the past year impressed Justin Wilcox and company. Anderson has good 'long speed' per Wilcox, and has been mentioned by Musgrave as someone who excels in run-after-catch scenarios, particularly on screens. Anderson has some size and physicality to his game, something that should make him an effective blocker at the next level.

Sturdivant, the top ranked player in Cal's class, ran track this spring, putting up a 10.39 100m (wind-aided) in a loaded Texas 6A state final. The future Cal wideout placed 9th despite the blazing time. Sturdivant had 64 receptions for 788 yards and 9 touchdowns as a senior for a Marcus squad that went 9-1. During the year, Sturdivant showed he could be a do-it-all type receiver, with sprinter speed and an impressive catch radius. Along with Anderson, he'll be in contention to earn some early reps, though the wide receiver room is relatively crowded.

Latu finally got a shot to play some more tight end during his senior season, and he didn't disappoint. The 6'6" tight end out of Jesuit scored a touchdown in every game he played in, using his frame in a number of jump ball situations to be effective. Senior Film Update: Keleki Latu Latu will have to add size when he gets to Cal, and playing time may not be as abundant at tight end because of that. That said, he'll be one of two 6'6" tight ends when he gets on campus (him and Nick Alftin), and the size alone could carve a niche out for playing time early in his Cal career.

Senior Film Update: Dylan Jemtegaard Jemtegaard also played out his senior year at Yelm, leading his squad to an undefeated season and winning lineman of the year in his conference. He played left tackle at Yelm, but likely fits into Cal's plans as a center or guard. There's a couple big pieces to Jemtegaard's game. The terms cerebral and nasty are a bit cliché when it comes to offensive linemen, but Jemtegaard embodies them both, as a high academic player who likes to maul people on the football field. Jemtegaard practically committed to Cal on the spot after receiving an offer, something that should endear him to Cal fans right off the bat. With the offensive line bringing back a number of seniors, the path to playing time will be crowded early on, but it will give Jemtegaard the time to develop.

Wilkins played out his senior season at Santa Margarita Catholic, going 3-3 (with one win by forfeit). Per Maxpreps, Wilkins recorded 19 tackls, 4 TFLs and 3 sacks through the five games played. Wilkins has length and a quick first step, two things that should make it possible for him to see the field this fall. Cal will need production out of their young defensive linemen, and Wilkins is no different. At the time of Wilkins committing, he looked like the most ready of the three commits (Wilkins, Myles Williams, and Akili Calhoun) to make an impact as a freshman. Calhoun has already been through spring ball, so he may have a jump on that competition, but Wilkins shouldn't be too far behind.

Williams did not play as a senior at Alemany, but will be joining the Bears next month, as he'll both look to confuse those in the press box (with the similarly named Miles Williams on the Cal roster) and earn some playing time with his pass rushing skills. Williams will likely end up as a defensive end who can move from a 3-technique in the nickel package to the edge in certain packages, utilizing his long wingspan and ability to rush the passer from the interior and the exterior of the line. Like Wilkins, Cal will be relying on a number of young defensive linemen in 2021, and Williams has a chance to be one of those.

Moore finally had the opportunity to play in a real football game this spring, suiting up for St. John Bosco during their spring season. Moore, who moved to the US from New Zealand in 2019, had his first season of eligibility delayed due to the pandemic, which stunted his recruitment. Moore has some impressive physical characteristics for Andrew Browning and Keith Heyward to work with, being relatively new to the game of football (mainly playing rugby in his native New Zealand). He's quick, with heavy hands, and a great work ethic, though he'll need time to develop at the college level.

Elarms-Orr chose to play his senior year at Moreau Catholic, though he suffered a season-ending knee injury in their first game, one which will likely keep him out this fall. Cal is likely to bring Elarms-Orr in as an outside linebacker moving forward, though he has plenty of flexibility between the edge and potentially playing inside. One area where Elarms-Orr may fit in is the 'apex' position the Cal coaches are recruiting toward, a quicker inside linebacker type that can cover in the slot, utilizing Keith Heyward's experience coaching defensive backs and adjusting to some spread attacks.

Oladejo has an intriguing skillset for the Bears, potentially as an inside linebacker, potentially on the outside, and his high school coach, Andrew Bettencourt, even noted that he could bulk up to play as a down lineman. Cal has had Oladejo listed as an inside linebacker currently, another player with a long wingspan, a la Kuony Deng the past two years. Oladejo is starting with a bit more weight than Deng did, which may help his transition, though either linebacker room he enters is going to be crowded early on.

Senior Film Update: Lu-Magia Hearns Hearns earned Bay Area Player of the Year honors from the San Francisco Chronicle after a sterling spring season at De La Salle. Hearns scored on offense, defense, and special teams, proving himself as a speedy threat for the Spartans. Again, with a relatively senior group, Hearns may not get the opportunity to showcase his speed on the defensive side of the ball, but special teams may be an early place for him, especially with his return skills, physicality, and straight line speed. Coverage units can always use more speed, and Hearns has the open field ability to be effective there.