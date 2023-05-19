Offensive line recruit King Large is content to continue waiting out the process now that he wrapped up spring practice Thursday. The 6-foot-5 junior at St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower was able to showcase his skills to coaches from across the country over the last few weeks, and it has helped increase the recruiting attention in his direction.

Large will again anchor the offensive line for St. John Bosco, which was widely regarded as the top team in high school football last year. He worked at left tackle during the team's spring game Thursday, and he continues to develop his skill set to close out his junior year.

"Over the last few weeks, I feel like I've really upped my explosiveness," Large said. "That's what I've been really focusing on this spring to try and work on, and I feel like I've been getting better in that area. I've also been getting better being a vocal leader for our young guys. Teaching them up on our plays and all-around team building stuff."