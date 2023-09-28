Topeka, Kansas defensive lineman BJ Canady had already made multiple trips to Cal prior to his official visit with the Bears earlier this month Still, the opportunity to take in the game day environment left him eager for a return to the Bay Area.

The high three-star prospect was the program's lone official visitor for the game against Auburn at California Memorial Stadium giving him the chance to experience the atmosphere around campus and on the field at Cal.

A few weeks later, the high three-star prospect is ready to announce his college choice.

Canady officially is down to three schools with Cal joining in-state programs Kansas and Kansas State as the finalists.

The Bears have emerged as the favorite to land Canady, whose sister NiJaree plays softball across the Bay at Stanford, behind continued efforts from defensive line coach Andrew Browning and director of player personnel Marshall Cherrington.

Canady previously had to deal with an injury that took some programs out of the picture, but the Bears have remained consistent in their approach, and he continued to build his relationships at Cal during his early September trip to Berkeley.

"I already knew how all of them were since I already have a good relationship with them," Canady said about his latest trip to Cal. "So, it was fun to be with them for a weekend."