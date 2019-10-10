News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-10 09:30:04 -0500') }} football Edit

2021 WR J Michael Sturdivant breaks down early contenders

Sam Spiegelman • Rivals.com
Recruiting Analyst

FLOWER MOUND, Texas -- A native of Kansas, J. Michael Sturdivant has since surfaced as a top-50 prospect in the Lone Star State for the Class of 2021.The three-star wideout from Flower Mound (Texas...

{{ article.author_name }}