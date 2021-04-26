2021 NFL Draft Projections for Cal Products
The NFL draft starts Thursday, and it's a relatively light year for Cal seniors.
With only three seniors choosing to move toward a professional career, Cal had one of their smallest Pro Days in recent memory, with three seniors participating on a rainy day in Strawberry Canyon.
Cornerback Camryn Bynum, offensive lineman Jake Curhan, and defensive lineman Zeandae Johnson are the three Bears hoping to hear their name called during the three day event, after three Bears were drafted in 2020 (Ashtyn Davis to the New York Jets in the 3rd round, Jaylinn Hawkins to the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth round, and Evan Weaver to the Arizona Cardinals in the 6th round).
There are some varying projections for the former Bears heading into this years' draft, as Cal looks to have at least one draftee for the 33rd time in the last 35 years (2015 and 2019 being the sole exceptions)
|Bynum
|Curhan
|Z. Johnson
|
Round 7, Pick 233 - Houston
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Best Available - 21st CB, 130th Overall
|
Best Available - 21st OT
278th Overall
|
N/A
|
No. 151 Overall
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
181st Overall
|
325th Overall (Listed as interior OL)
|
358th Overall (Listed as interior DL
|
101st Overall (3rd round draft grade)
|
325th Overall (Free Agent draft grade)
|
559th Overall (Free Agent draft grade)
Of the three, Bynum appears to be a lock to be selected, though his projections range from 3rd to 7th round. The former Cal corner and four year starter has questions about his speed and ability against higher level athletes, questions that followed him through his time at Cal. Bynum did have a solid Pro Day, with a 4.49 40 and a 4.01 20 yard shuttle, both numbers that helped his stock as he looks to show he can keep up athletically.
Curhan and Johnson may end up being late selections, if they're drafted at all, though both should be able to sign as free agents. Curhan, who played 40 games at right tackle for the Bears, played guard at the Senior Bowl and may end up on the inside at the NFL level. Johnson is seen mainly as an interior defensive lineman on a number of draft boards, after playing both on the inside and as a defensive end (in a 4i) at Cal