The NFL draft starts Thursday, and it's a relatively light year for Cal seniors.

With only three seniors choosing to move toward a professional career, Cal had one of their smallest Pro Days in recent memory, with three seniors participating on a rainy day in Strawberry Canyon.

Cornerback Camryn Bynum, offensive lineman Jake Curhan, and defensive lineman Zeandae Johnson are the three Bears hoping to hear their name called during the three day event, after three Bears were drafted in 2020 (Ashtyn Davis to the New York Jets in the 3rd round, Jaylinn Hawkins to the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth round, and Evan Weaver to the Arizona Cardinals in the 6th round).

There are some varying projections for the former Bears heading into this years' draft, as Cal looks to have at least one draftee for the 33rd time in the last 35 years (2015 and 2019 being the sole exceptions)