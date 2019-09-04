2019 Cal Football Redshirt Tracker: Post-Week 1
With the four game redshirt rule in effect, Cal can have guys of any class play up to four games and redshirt. It's something the Bears did last year with Marcel Dancy (who got hurt early) and Gavin Reinwald (had enough depth to redshirt him and have him bulk up).
With that, here's a look at every player on the Cal roster who could ostensibly redshirt this year. This list will be updated weekly to reflect who could still redshirt by the end of the year, with those going over the five game threshold being dropped.
*-denotes a walk-on
Seniors
ILB Evan Weaver - 1 game
DB Traveon Beck - 1 game
DB Josh Drayden - 1 game
ILB Colt Doughty - 1 game
Nickel Deon White - 1 game
WR Jordan Duncan - 1 game
Juniors
CB Elijah Hicks - 1 game
WR Jeremiah Hawkins - 1 game
OL Mike Saffell - 1 game
WR Trevon Clark - 1 game
DB - D'Shawn Hopkins* - 0 games
Sophomores
WR Nikko Remigio - 1 game
OLB Joseph Ogunbanjo - 1 game
RB Chris Brown Jr. - 1 game
OL Will Craig - 1 game
DL Aaron Maldonado - 0 games
Freshmen
DL Brett Johnson - 1 game
DL/OLB Braxten Croteau - 1 game
WR Makai Polk - 1 game
OL McKade Mettauer - 1 game
QB Spencer Brasch - 0 games
RB DeCarlos Brooks - 0 games
CB Erik Harutyunyan* - 0 games
S Craig Woodson - 0 games
CB Miles Williams - 0 games
CB Jaylen Martin - 0 games
LS JJ Lindsay* - 0 games
OLB Myles Jernigan - 0 games
CB Tarik Glenn Jr.* - 0 games
K Nick Lopez* - 0 games
OLB Curley Young Jr. - 0 games
OLB Orin Patu - 0 games
ILB Kyle Smith - 0 games
ILB Blake Antzoulatos - 0 games
ILB Ryan Puskas - 0 games
OL Brian Driscoll - 0 games
ILB Alex Murray* - 0 games
OL Brayden Rohme - 0 games
OL Cal Frank* - 0 games
TE Elijah Mojarro - 0 games
WR Chris Rogers* - 0 games
WR Jared Staub* - 0 games
WR Lucas Allen* - 0 games
DL Gunnar Rask* - 0 games
DL Ben Coleman - 0 games