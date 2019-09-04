With the four game redshirt rule in effect, Cal can have guys of any class play up to four games and redshirt. It's something the Bears did last year with Marcel Dancy (who got hurt early) and Gavin Reinwald (had enough depth to redshirt him and have him bulk up).

With that, here's a look at every player on the Cal roster who could ostensibly redshirt this year. This list will be updated weekly to reflect who could still redshirt by the end of the year, with those going over the five game threshold being dropped.

*-denotes a walk-on

Seniors

ILB Evan Weaver - 1 game

DB Traveon Beck - 1 game

DB Josh Drayden - 1 game

ILB Colt Doughty - 1 game

Nickel Deon White - 1 game

WR Jordan Duncan - 1 game

Juniors

CB Elijah Hicks - 1 game

WR Jeremiah Hawkins - 1 game

OL Mike Saffell - 1 game

WR Trevon Clark - 1 game

DB - D'Shawn Hopkins* - 0 games

Sophomores

WR Nikko Remigio - 1 game

OLB Joseph Ogunbanjo - 1 game

RB Chris Brown Jr. - 1 game

OL Will Craig - 1 game

DL Aaron Maldonado - 0 games

Freshmen

DL Brett Johnson - 1 game

DL/OLB Braxten Croteau - 1 game

WR Makai Polk - 1 game

OL McKade Mettauer - 1 game

QB Spencer Brasch - 0 games

RB DeCarlos Brooks - 0 games

CB Erik Harutyunyan* - 0 games

S Craig Woodson - 0 games

CB Miles Williams - 0 games

CB Jaylen Martin - 0 games

LS JJ Lindsay* - 0 games

OLB Myles Jernigan - 0 games

CB Tarik Glenn Jr.* - 0 games

K Nick Lopez* - 0 games

OLB Curley Young Jr. - 0 games

OLB Orin Patu - 0 games

ILB Kyle Smith - 0 games

ILB Blake Antzoulatos - 0 games

ILB Ryan Puskas - 0 games

OL Brian Driscoll - 0 games

ILB Alex Murray* - 0 games

OL Brayden Rohme - 0 games

OL Cal Frank* - 0 games

TE Elijah Mojarro - 0 games

WR Chris Rogers* - 0 games

WR Jared Staub* - 0 games

WR Lucas Allen* - 0 games

DL Gunnar Rask* - 0 games

DL Ben Coleman - 0 games