Continuing the post-spring series with the final take on the quarterback position from spring football.

What We Learned: Bowers Not Going Away

Ross Bowers has been reading his Dylan Thomas recently, because the spring showed that he's not going gentle into that good night. In the past, quarterbacks in Beau Baldwin's system started to excel during their second season, and having 12 games worth of experience from 2017 helped Bowers a ton. It's helped Bowers in terms of timing, with RPOs and fade routes being two big ones. The sole passing touchdown of the spring game came on a fade, where Bowers saw man coverage (due to a blitzing safety), changed the call to a fade to Jordan Duncan, and made the throw. He'd worked on timing with Duncan a bunch during the spring, and it showed. There's still things to work on for Bowers, but he's worked on the little things, such as bulking up a bit more to be able to absorb contact and tinkering with the receivers' routes to put them in the right place to throw to. He's still imperfect, but he is making a jump.

Cal Football

Spring Concern: Need More Pushing From Youth

Bowers looking more like the front runner is emblematic of two things. The first is the obvious, Bowers improved from where he was at the end of the fall. The second is that those behind him didn't get to the level that Bowers was at. There was a thought, one echoed here, that Brandon McIlwain could possibly earn the starting job at the end of the spring. Chase Garbers also seemed to have the opportunity to do so. And it's not as if these guys were bad through spring. Both had moments, with McIlwain producing a number of explosive plays and Garbers being the bet of the group in play action. The thing is that consistency has to improve with the rest of the group. McIlwain was described as like Phil Mickelson by Beau Baldwin (which is the most unathletic comparison you can make for McIlwain), in that he can do something great, then something bad on the next play, but he manages to bounce back. Garbers is still getting there in other areas, sometimes he's overlooked linebackers dropping into zones and had passes tipped or intercepted. It happens, and reading more complex defenses is something that has to be learned. That's something that underscores how important experience is with Baldwin's offense, as both have been here since last summer, and Bowers was in the offense last spring. That extra few month has made a big difference, and it's not impossible that either McIlwain or Garbers could be the perceived frontrunner going into fall had they been in the system last spring.

Spring Surprise: Forrest is Prepared

A surprise to many, Chase Forrest, a redshirt senior now, came into the spring ready to mount his campaign for the starting job, and Baldwin noted that he came in as prepared as ever in the spring. Forrest may end up being the backup again to Bowers, but it certainly wasn't for lack of trying. He's been better about avoiding interceptions, something that doomed his chances of starting last year. He might be the best among the QB group at knowing when to pull and run on zone read plays. He came into the Washington game last year and moved the ball steadily on the final drive, so he's capable of being the backup. And he's made the case that he can be in the competition.

Looking Forward: Hope to See Growth Translate