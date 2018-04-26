Justin Wilcox's second spring at the helm is almost done. The spring game will mark the end of a fifteen practice session where multiple players noted they've learned more of the "why" they're doing what they're doing as opposed to the what. This marks the culmination of that, broadcast on the Pac-12 Network at 11 AM Saturday.
There's plenty to look at going into the Bears' spring game, and we're here to catch you up on anything you might have missed over the past month and a half.
Key Players to Look For
#88 Taariq Johnson
Likely the most improved offensive player this spring, as he's been using his size at wideout well, running some fluid routes, and making some stellar catches, including a one-handed fade TD on Wednesday.
"We saw Riq make a huge catch in our two minute drill to score," Ross Bowers said, "if we have a guy like that who steps up, not a lot of guys can guard him. We can use that, and I think they're starting to see that."
"Taariq's been one of those guys, if you have to name some guys, who've changed the most in the six or twelve months," Beau Baldwin said, "he's taken to a whole other level from where he was."
With the Bears lacking receivers at times, as Demetris Robertson, Kanawai Noa, and Melquise Stovall have all gotten dinged up at various points, along with Vic Wharton taking personal time this spring, Johnson has made the most of his opportunities, and the 6'2", 220 lb wideout should play a key role in the offense Saturday.
#55 Lone Toailoa
From Auckland to Oakland (sort of), Toailoa has been an absolute wrecking ball from his Toailoa has described playing in camp as living his dream, and he's played like it. Defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter has noted his aggressiveness can sometimes lead him to charging hard against screens, but Toailoa has been a revelation at times at defensive end. He's shown up in almost every team period we've seen, something you don't see, productivity wise, from a 3-4 defensive end.
#99 Siulagisipai Fuimaono
Next to Lone is Siu, who has impressed with Chris Palmer being injured for the majority of the spring. The 6'4", 305 lb nose guard has come a long way, both figuratively and literally, from his days of playing high school football in Okinawa, Japan. His aggressiveness has shown up, his pad level has gotten better, and the game is slowing down for him. With bulk needed in the middle, Fuimaono's improvement could not have come at a better time for the Bears.
#11 Ray Hudson
Cal's embodiment of the Eagles' hit, Take it to the Limit. Hudson is back for a sixth season of eligibility, not quite at the full 'Blutarsky,' and having the experience of a hand in the dirt tight end has helped him come back at full strength this spring after a broken foot robbed him of a 2017 season. He gives the Cal quarterbacks a safety blanket underneath, a hard cover for the safeties at 6'3" and 245 lbs, and a true dual threat who can attach to the line.
#19 Cam Goode
Tim DeRuyter called him the best front seven player this spring, and now at a solid 225 lbs, Goode isn't really undersized anymore. His tackling technique in one on one drills is very sound, and getting bigger, he's been able to set the edge better on the outside.
#33 Derrick Clark
What a difference a year makes. Last year, Clark was maybe 5th or 6th on the depth chart in the spring, depending on who you asked. Now, due to attrition and taking advantage of opportunities, Clark's been getting a ton of reps this spring, moving up to where he could easily be the number 2 back behind Patrick Laird. His patience and acceleration out of cuts has improved, as he's been able to cutback off of the zone blocks that the line makes for him.
#3 Ross Bowers and #5 Brandon McIlwain
The perceived front-runners at QB, though Beau Baldwin noted that he wants to keep the competition going and that he feels comfortable with any of the four.
With Bowers, he's developed this spring as a leader and in his understanding of the offense. The offense doesn't always have explosive plays while he's in, but he moves the group downfield. His best throw of the spring came on a tunnel screen fake, leading to a perfectly located ball to Jordan Duncan on a go route Monday. Having the tight ends has helped his decision making as well, giving him another safety valve to go to.
McIlwain has shown some of his athleticism on runs this spring, though he can be somewhat inconsistent at times. The bad plays are usually followed up by great plays, and having someone with McIlwain's improvisation skills when the cards are down can help an offense a ton, along with his running ability providing more holes for running backs.
#7 Chigozie Anusiem
He's been described as a taller, longer Elijah Hicks in spring, in terms of what he's been able to do. The true freshman from La Habra has been excellent, not getting intimidated as he's been thrown into first team reps due to injuries. If he can have a similar impact to what Hicks did in year one, then the Bears will be ecstatic.
Storylines To Watch
QB Competition
To burst a bubble, Cal isn't going to name a quarterback after the spring game. They'll put out a depth chart, but it's likely to have ORs in between every name on the QB side. That's just how they're going to roll for now.
That said, while it's expected that the guys will get similar reps depending on the situations, see where they play and who they play with, for example if they're working with the first team line against the first team defense. That's going to give an accurate representation of who the staff wants to see with the best group against the best group.
Every QB has done something well this spring. Bowers is making better decisions, Forrest may have the best understanding of when to pull on a read option, Garbers has excelled on play action rollouts, and McIlwain has done well with his feet. One needs to jump out though.
Setting an Edge/Getting a Pass Rush
Goode and Alex Funches are set to be the two bookends for the Bears this year on the outside, but who joins them there is a bigger question. Setting an edge is the most important thing for a defense, and while Funches and Goode are solid pass rushers, they're still listed around 225, which can make it difficult to set an edge against bigger blockers. Malik Psalms has been pretty solid as an OLB, and Ben Moos has looked decent in the brief period of time we've seen him there.
There's also the pass rush factor, and Cal's shown a variety of places where they can blitz from. They're unafraid to blitz from the corner spot, along with bringing pressure from the inside. Evan Weaver has excelled here, as has Jordan Kunaszyk. Where the production comes from is worth watching.
The D-Rob Factor
Demetris Robertson has been banged up for the past week, but was back in pads Wednesday. If he's available to go, how he can take the top off a defense will be interesting to watch. Robertson has been electric on RPO slant routes, usually while being single covered. He's the fastest guy on the team, after recovering from a sports hernia last fall, and adds another dimension to the offense when he's going.
Camryn Bynum and the DB Strength
Cam Bynum has been excellent at corner this spring. He's faster, he's got a stronger base, and he isn't being beaten often, if at all. He's capable of being a lockdown corner, and him being as strong as he has makes the job that much easier for the defense.
Cal has safety depth now to add to Bynum's strong play, with Ashtyn Davis and Jaylinn Hawkins being able to go fully, along with Quentin Tartabull and Trey Turner being at full strength. DeRuyter and Wilcox have both said the defensive backs can be the strength of the defense, and while guys like Josh Drayden, Hicks and Traveon Beck have been banged up, they've got a solid base to work with.
Defensive Depth
DeRuyter has noted that they only have about 30 guys to work with on defense right now, which means they've had some depth issues. Who steps up to playing next to Jordan Kunaszyk or behind Luc Bequette in the DE rotation or playing nose guard will be notable for the group.
Run Game Development
One big thing Pat Laird mentioned this spring is the offensive linemen getting to the second level on their blocks frequently, which allows for cutback lanes and better runs in general. With every single start returning on the offensive line, seeing how they operate in year two under Steve Greatwood is of tantamount importance.
Tight Ends and Packages
Somehow, Cal has a menagerie of tight ends, all of different skillsets, sizes, and otherwise. They'll use these in plenty of different ways, with 12 personnel and 22 personnel with Malik McMorris as a fullback being within reach. You'll see Hudson and Gavin Reinwald split out, you'll see two tight ends on the line. There's a lot of versatility this offense can have with the expansion of the tight end group.
Catch Up Section
Projecting the Offensive Depth Chart
Projecting the Defensive Depth Chart
Spring Practice Report #1: March 19th (Practice 1)
Spring Practice Report #2: April 6th (Practice 4)
Spring Practice Report #3: April 9th (Practice 5)
Spring Practice Report #4: April 14th (Practice 8)
Spring Practice Report #5: April 16th (Practice 9)
Notes from Practice 10: April 19th
Spring Practice Report #6: April 23rd (Practice 12)