There's plenty to look at going into the Bears' spring game, and we're here to catch you up on anything you might have missed over the past month and a half.

Justin Wilcox's second spring at the helm is almost done. The spring game will mark the end of a fifteen practice session where multiple players noted they've learned more of the "why" they're doing what they're doing as opposed to the what. This marks the culmination of that, broadcast on the Pac-12 Network at 11 AM Saturday.

#88 Taariq Johnson

Likely the most improved offensive player this spring, as he's been using his size at wideout well, running some fluid routes, and making some stellar catches, including a one-handed fade TD on Wednesday.

"We saw Riq make a huge catch in our two minute drill to score," Ross Bowers said, "if we have a guy like that who steps up, not a lot of guys can guard him. We can use that, and I think they're starting to see that."

"Taariq's been one of those guys, if you have to name some guys, who've changed the most in the six or twelve months," Beau Baldwin said, "he's taken to a whole other level from where he was."

With the Bears lacking receivers at times, as Demetris Robertson, Kanawai Noa, and Melquise Stovall have all gotten dinged up at various points, along with Vic Wharton taking personal time this spring, Johnson has made the most of his opportunities, and the 6'2", 220 lb wideout should play a key role in the offense Saturday.



#55 Lone Toailoa

From Auckland to Oakland (sort of), Toailoa has been an absolute wrecking ball from his Toailoa has described playing in camp as living his dream, and he's played like it. Defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter has noted his aggressiveness can sometimes lead him to charging hard against screens, but Toailoa has been a revelation at times at defensive end. He's shown up in almost every team period we've seen, something you don't see, productivity wise, from a 3-4 defensive end.

#99 Siulagisipai Fuimaono

Next to Lone is Siu, who has impressed with Chris Palmer being injured for the majority of the spring. The 6'4", 305 lb nose guard has come a long way, both figuratively and literally, from his days of playing high school football in Okinawa, Japan. His aggressiveness has shown up, his pad level has gotten better, and the game is slowing down for him. With bulk needed in the middle, Fuimaono's improvement could not have come at a better time for the Bears.

#11 Ray Hudson

Cal's embodiment of the Eagles' hit, Take it to the Limit. Hudson is back for a sixth season of eligibility, not quite at the full 'Blutarsky,' and having the experience of a hand in the dirt tight end has helped him come back at full strength this spring after a broken foot robbed him of a 2017 season. He gives the Cal quarterbacks a safety blanket underneath, a hard cover for the safeties at 6'3" and 245 lbs, and a true dual threat who can attach to the line.

#19 Cam Goode

Tim DeRuyter called him the best front seven player this spring, and now at a solid 225 lbs, Goode isn't really undersized anymore. His tackling technique in one on one drills is very sound, and getting bigger, he's been able to set the edge better on the outside.

#33 Derrick Clark

What a difference a year makes. Last year, Clark was maybe 5th or 6th on the depth chart in the spring, depending on who you asked. Now, due to attrition and taking advantage of opportunities, Clark's been getting a ton of reps this spring, moving up to where he could easily be the number 2 back behind Patrick Laird. His patience and acceleration out of cuts has improved, as he's been able to cutback off of the zone blocks that the line makes for him.

#3 Ross Bowers and #5 Brandon McIlwain

The perceived front-runners at QB, though Beau Baldwin noted that he wants to keep the competition going and that he feels comfortable with any of the four.

With Bowers, he's developed this spring as a leader and in his understanding of the offense. The offense doesn't always have explosive plays while he's in, but he moves the group downfield. His best throw of the spring came on a tunnel screen fake, leading to a perfectly located ball to Jordan Duncan on a go route Monday. Having the tight ends has helped his decision making as well, giving him another safety valve to go to.

McIlwain has shown some of his athleticism on runs this spring, though he can be somewhat inconsistent at times. The bad plays are usually followed up by great plays, and having someone with McIlwain's improvisation skills when the cards are down can help an offense a ton, along with his running ability providing more holes for running backs.

#7 Chigozie Anusiem

He's been described as a taller, longer Elijah Hicks in spring, in terms of what he's been able to do. The true freshman from La Habra has been excellent, not getting intimidated as he's been thrown into first team reps due to injuries. If he can have a similar impact to what Hicks did in year one, then the Bears will be ecstatic.