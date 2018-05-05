Cal spring ball is done, and we move into the evaluation and review period before Fall Camp starts in about three months.

Since that's still far away, we held a Q&A on the outlook of various parts of Cal Football coming out of spring.

Where did Doughty end up in the learning curve at the end of spring ball? On that note Moos too?

Both these questions can be answered with a bit of film study.

Biaggio Ali-Walsh's TD run demonstrates what both Doughty and Moos have to improve on going into the fall. It's a pin and pull run, which has the backside guard pulling across while the rest of the line downblocks, creating the hole that Ali-Walsh runs through.