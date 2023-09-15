After a tough loss against Auburn last week, Cal (1-1) is heading into the Idaho matchup hoping to turn things around. Among the key storylines heading into Cal vs. Idaho on Saturday, some are more obvious than others.

Of course, fans are focused on special teams play as well as the quarterback position, but we also take a look at changes in the depth chart as well as some of Cal’s defensive stars. Here are the top 10 storylines heading into the last nonconference game of the regular season for the Bears as they take on the Vandals (2-0).