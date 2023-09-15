News More News
premium-icon
ago football Edit

Ten storylines to watch: Cal vs. Idaho

Cal kicker Michael Luckhurst attempts one of his four field goal tries in Saturday's loss to Auburn.
Cal kicker Michael Luckhurst attempts one of his four field goal tries in Saturday's loss to Auburn. (Godofredo A. Vásquez | Associated Press)
Maria Kholodova
Staff Writer

After a tough loss against Auburn last week, Cal (1-1) is heading into the Idaho matchup hoping to turn things around. Among the key storylines heading into Cal vs. Idaho on Saturday, some are more obvious than others.

Of course, fans are focused on special teams play as well as the quarterback position, but we also take a look at changes in the depth chart as well as some of Cal’s defensive stars. Here are the top 10 storylines heading into the last nonconference game of the regular season for the Bears as they take on the Vandals (2-0).

Special teams a focus going into Saturday 

Special teams play has certainly been a point of contention for this Cal team. Sophomore kicker Michael Luckhurst had a tough outing against Auburn, missing three field goal attempts in what ended as a four-point loss.

Luckhurst is the only kicker on the roster to have played in a collegiate game, with the other two kickers being freshmen. On the depth chart ahead of the Idaho matchup, Luckhurst is listed alongside freshman Mateen Bhaghani as the potential kicker for the game — an “or” separating the two for the first time this season.

At media availability this week, Cal head coach Justin Wilcox said that personnel within the unit was being “discussed.”

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}